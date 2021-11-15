Raleigh carjackers traveled to Asheboro before arrest, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Knightdale men who police said stole a vehicle in Raleigh on Thursday were arrested after dumping the vehicle in Asheboro, police confirmed Monday morning.

A man, now identified as Tyrese Deshawn Gibson, 22, approached another person and the two ended up taking off with a vehicle Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh police said.

Later that night, at approximately 11 p.m., the Asheboro Police Department Special Enforcement Team located the stolen vehicle and matched the registration plate to the stolen Raleigh vehicle, an incident report said.

Officers also confirmed the vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, was the same vehicle they tried to stop earlier in the evening but the driver refused to stop.

While officers were investigating the recovered vehicle, the Randolph County’s Sheriff’s Office received a suspicious person call on Revelle Trail, a road that runs behind the warehouse where the vehicle was recovered.

Police located Gibson and another man, 18-year-old Zoroun Ayden Poole in the area of the suspicious person call, the incident report said.

Both Gibson and Poole were charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, as well as three drug-related charges.

Furthermore, Gibson and Poole received court dates the next day.

Gibson was served a $20,000 secured bond and Poole was served a $90,000 secured bond. Poole’s higher bond was due to an additional dangerous weapon charge.

