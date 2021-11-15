Rolling Stones Mick Jagger & Ron Wood Enjoyed Some Down Time in Detroit

They say that life imitates art, but how about art that imitates life? Throughout the course of cinematic history, there have been several instances where a movie has been accused of being derivative. In some cases, these accusations have even led to court-filed lawsuits. Of course, it’s very difficult for someone to prove that a movie’s concept was taken directly from another’s ideas. Without compelling physical evidence, winning a copyright infringement case against a major blockbuster movie is nearly impossible. But that doesn’t stop people from trying. There are quite a few people who believe that hugely successful movies like Avatar and The Matrix were taken from the pages of their own stories.

