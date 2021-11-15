CSP remembers trooper Jaimie Jursevics on six-year anniversary of her death

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol remembers trooper Jaimie Jursevics on Monday, the six-year anniversary of when she was fatally struck by a drunk driver.

Jursevics, 33, was run down Nov. 15, 2015, on Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock as she was directing traffic around another crash.

Eric Henderson, a retired Army colonel, hit Jursevics and kept driving. Henderson was drunk and driving home from a Broncos game.

Henderson pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and tampering with evidence. His attorney said Henderson pleaded guilty to spare his family and Jursevics’ family a trial. He was sentenced to eight years in prison .

Jursevics left behind a husband and a baby girl.

“There are no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy and support you have extended toward our agency during the loss of Trooper Jaimie Jursevics,” the Colorado State Patrol tweeted on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.