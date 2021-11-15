Howard students reach agreement with university officials after month-long protest over poor housing conditions

Students across the country are fighting for better living conditions. On November 15, a month-long protest at Howard University came to an end after previous allegations of unlivable conditions. The students and the administration coming to an agreement brought about the closing of the longest protest in the history of Howard University. With a record-high numbers of students enrolled at the institution, allegations of the presence of mold in residence halls peaked, fueling the protest. These issues, as well as alleged lack of communication between students and the university’s administration, aren’t specific to Howard though. Other Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and colleges in general, are facing similar issues.

