ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Howard students reach agreement with university officials after month-long protest over poor housing conditions

By Nicquel Terry Ellis
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Students at Howard University have reached an agreement with university officials after a month-long protest over housing conditions on...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

DeSantis claims Biden running 'clandestine' flights to send migrants to Florida, but the routine transport also occurred under Trump

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration last week of secretly flying migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state in the dead of night without notice, but sources tell CNN the Biden administration did brief the Florida governor's office about the flights -- and that similar transports occurred during the Trump era.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

Lawsuit: School System Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
inquirer.com

Rowan professor offers Black Lives Matter course to discuss institutional racism. Teaching it is a mission, she says.

Professor Alicia Monroe wants students in her Black Lives Matter class to leave at the end of the semester with more than just three credits. Monroe began teaching the Rowan University course several years ago, before the movement had become a rallying cry for racial justice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Since then, the class has taken on new meaning amid a national debate about policing and a call by some protesters to defund the police.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
Washington Examiner

University of Maryland wants in on the Ivy League's anti-Asian racism

The University of Maryland has just given itself an unofficial license to discriminate. As the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo pointed out on Twitter last week, the university’s online release of freshman class demographics for the last five years separates out its racial composition into two unusual categories: “Students of Color, minus Asian” and “White or Asian students.”
COLLEGES
MySanAntonio

Howard University Students Still Living in Tents to Avoid Horrible Dorm Conditions

It’s been one month since Howard University students began protesting the living conditions in campus housing buildings, and students are still tents, waiting for the university to address their concerns. The school issued a statement to CNN redoubling their commitment to transparency and indicating that there has been some dialogue...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Blackburntakeover
WUSA9

Blackburn takeover ends: Howard U reaches agreement with students

WASHINGTON — After 34 days of protest at the Blackburn University Center, Howard University students have reached an agreement with the school. This ends their weeks-long sit-in demonstration. The university first tweeted the news just after 10 a.m. Monday morning, promising a longer message from Howard University President Wayne Frederick...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Tentative Labor Deal Reached; University of California Lecturers Call Off Strike

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The union representing University of California lecturers called off a planned two-day strike early Wednesday after hammering out a tentative agreement on a new labor pact during a marathon overnight negotiating session. According to a series of Twitter posts from the University Council-American Federation of Teachers, the union representing non-tenure track faculty and librarians, a 12th-hour deal was reached averting picket lines slated to go up on campuses across California on Wednesday morning. “We have a tentative agreement,” the tweet read. “#TeamUCAFT has won transformative and groundbreaking improvements in crucial areas, including job stability, workload, and compensation.” “While we...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Essence

College Students Are Facing A Nationwide Housing Crisis

Students across the country are fighting for better living conditions. On November 15, a month-long protest at Howard University came to an end after previous allegations of unlivable conditions. The students and the administration coming to an agreement brought about the closing of the longest protest in the history of Howard University. With a record-high numbers of students enrolled at the institution, allegations of the presence of mold in residence halls peaked, fueling the protest. These issues, as well as alleged lack of communication between students and the university’s administration, aren’t specific to Howard though. Other Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and colleges in general, are facing similar issues.
ADVOCACY
thecut.com

Why Did It Take Howard So Long to Listen to Students?

On Monday, Howard University announced that after the longest student protest in the school’s history, the administration had finally reached an agreement with student organizers. The news followed more than a month of student demonstrations against unlivable housing conditions on campus, including a number of students who set up tents in front of the school’s Blackburn student center. Others posted disturbing evidence of their living conditions to social media: footage of mold growing rampant on picture frames and other student possessions in dorm rooms, pictures of black mold that university maintenance allegedly tried to paint over, reports that students were unable to stay in their dorms or even hospitalized and coughing up blood as a result of mold exposure.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Providing aid to for-profit colleges is not a matter of racial justice

(Reuters) - The for-profit college industry has made a push this week to be included in a funding increase to the main federal grant program for low-income students, as Democratic lawmakers enter the final stretch of negotiations over a major social spending component of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.
COLLEGES
CNN

CNN

737K+
Followers
114K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy