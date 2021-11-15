ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In net against Detroit

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Merzlikins will start Monday's home game against the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Merzlikins...

www.cbssports.com

1stohiobattery.com

Three Things: Another Booming Third, Elvis Shines Again, and No Laine, No Problem As Blue Jackets Pick Up Another Two Points

A MONSTER THIRD PERIOD (AGAIN) In the last 41 minutes and 12 seconds of third period and overtime hockey against the Avalanche, the Blue Jackets have scored seven goals. Seven! Three of them have come from the youngest player in the league, Cole Sillinger, and all of them were vital in the Blue Jackets' eventual victory. Saturday, it was Sillinger scoring his fourth of the season on a deflection off a shot by another rookie — Yegor Chinakhov — to give Columbus a lead with just over one minute to go.
1stohiobattery.com

Game Preview: With Elvis Merzlikins Back In Net, Blue Jackets Look To Avenge Tough Friday Loss As Panarin, Rangers Come To Columbus

7 P.M. – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13. Friday night's 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals was a difficult way to start a flurry of three games in four nights. Saturday comes a chance to redeem not only that loss, but a loss from earlier in the season too, as Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers battle Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets for their second meeting of the season.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: On IR, out 4-6 weeks

Laine has been placed on injured reserve with an oblique strain and will miss 4-6 weeks. Barring any setbacks, Laine figures to be back on the ice sometime in early-mid December. The forward had tallied three goals and seven assists this season before exiting Wednesday's game against Colorado with the oblique strain.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Out again Saturday

Boqvist (lower body) has been improving but will miss Saturday's game against Colorado, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. After Saturday, the Blue Jackets don't play until Nov. 12, which should be enough time for Boqvist to fully recover and return to action. The defenseman has averaged over 17 minutes of ice time but hasn't recorded a point in five games this season.
State
New York State
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Avs to Columbus to complete home-and-home

BLUE JACKETS (6-3-0) vs. AVALANCHE (4-4-1) The Blue Jackets have been no strangers to injuries early in the 2021-22 campaign, and yet another challenge awaits tonight when Columbus hosts Colorado to complete a home-and-home series. Patrik Laine suffered an oblique strain late in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win Wednesday...
Projected Lineup: Avalanche at Blue Jackets

The Colorado Avalanche will play the second of its home-and-home set against the Columbus Blue Jackets this evening at Nationwide Arena. The two clubs faced each other Wednesday night at Ball Arena. Columbus won 5-4 in overtime. However, this rematch will be a different, as many of the Avs who...
theScore

Blue Jackets' Laine to miss 4-6 weeks with oblique strain

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine will be sidelined four-to-six weeks with an oblique strain, the team announced Friday. Laine suffered the injury late in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Avalanche. The Blue Jackets placed him on injured reserve. The 23-year-old started this season hot with three goals and seven...
NHL

SvoNotes: Blue Jackets' never-say-die attitude nets another win

One year ago, NHL teams were 91-521-52 when trailing after two periods, meaning teams won just 13.7 percent of the time in that situation and got points in just 21.5 percent of those instances. This year, teams not named the Columbus Blue Jackets are 22-96-14 in that circumstance, a winning...
#Detroit#Blue Jackets#The Red Wings
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche Loss to the Blue Jackets

The Colorado Avalanche took on the Columbus Blue Jackets in last night’s game, ultimately losing 4-2 after taking a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. The Stanley Cup hopefuls watched their record drop to a miserable 4-5-1, firmly on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, albeit early in the season. Here are three takeaways from yesterday’s frustrating defeat.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Remains in virus protocols

Domi (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Saturday versus Colorado. The Blue Jackets are off until Friday versus Washington after Saturday's contest, so Domi may only be forced to miss one more game due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. He's picked up four points through four contests this season.
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Officially Enter “Silly” Season

Cole Sillinger, who is affectionately known around the Blue Jackets’ locker room as Silly, is off to the best possible start to a season for someone who is still just 18 years old. Based on what’s he’s doing and how he’s handling himself, you’d think he’s been in the NHL for 4-5 seasons.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Opens scoring Saturday

Carlsson potted a goal on two shots in a 4-2 win over Colorado on Saturday. Jakub Voracek fed Carlsson creeping in from the point on the back side, and Carlsson snapped a shot from the left circle that beat Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper to open the scoring in the first period. It was the first goal of the year for Carlsson and just his second tally in 42 career games.
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Pots go-ahead goal

Sillinger scored a goal on five shots in a 4-2 win over Colorado on Saturday. He also chipped in with three hits. Sillinger snapped a 2-2 tie with 1:02 left in the third period, getting his stick on a Yegor Chinakhov shot in the slot for his fourth goal of the year. Sillinger has produced 32 shots on goal through his first 10 NHL games, second-most on the Blue Jackets and second among all NHL rookies. The 18-year-old has six points and 10 PIM overall this season.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Collects first NHL points

Chinakhov produced two assists and two shots in a 4-2 win over Colorado on Saturday. The 20-year-old landed on the scoresheet for the first time in his young career, figuring in on goals by Gabriel Carlsson and Cole Sillinger. Chinakhov, who was playing in just his sixth NHL game, logged just over 16 minutes of ice time on a line with Sillinger and Jakub Voracek.
chatsports.com

CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Remains in depth role

Harrington has been a healthy scratch for the Blue Jackets' last two games. The 28-year-old has suited up for six games so far this season and managed one assist, but Gavin Bayreuther has taken his spot on the blue line over the last two games as the team uses injuries to Dean Kukan (wrist) and Adam Boqvist (lower body) as a chance to take a look at other options. Harrington will likely remain in a depth role for Columbus, bouncing between the press box and a bottom-pairing assignment.
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets and Fun Dip Bring Joy to Columbus

There is fun in the air around Columbus. Not only are the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3-0 and exceeding expectations with young players like Cole Sillinger leading the charge, but a new pregame tradition is also taking the city by storm. Fun Dip. Fun Dip is a candy that has been...
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Slow start to season

Roslovic has managed only three assists through 10 games to begin the season and has seen his ice time decline, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. After averaging nearly 17 minutes a night last season under John Tortorella, Roslovic is seeing more than four minutes less a game with Brad Larsen behind the bench. GM Jarmo Kekalainen thinks Roslovic's commitment to improving his defensive game and becoming a more well-rounded player might be having an impact on his offense. "Jack has an opportunity to get a lot more done offensively," Kekalainen said. "He's working hard on both sides of the puck to be responsible, be reliable, and sometimes that can take away from offense a little bit," the GM said Friday. "He's working on it. I'm not concerned." A hot start for Boone Jenner and strong play from rookie Cole Sillinger has given the Jackets better depth up the middle, keeping Roslovic from a top-six role, but he's found other ways to contribute -- he's winning 51.3 percent of his faceoffs, for instance, after managing a 39.1 success rate last season. Until his scoring pace picks up, however, he'll be tough to roster in most fantasy formats.
arcamax.com

Blue Jackets battle back against Capitals, lose on late goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Blue Jackets had a golden opportunity slip right through their fingers Friday night at Nationwide Arena. After scrambling for a pair of goals 22 seconds apart in the second period, pulling them even with the Washington Capitals, the Jackets left with nothing to show for their resilience in a biting 4-3 loss decided on Conor Sheary’s goal late in the third.
