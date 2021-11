Morgan Wallen is coming back to the Midwest next summer!. Morgan Wallen will be bringing his "Dangerous Tour" to St. Louis in August of 2022 and tickets go on sale soon. Pre-sale tickets start on December 2 with general public tickets going on sale on December 3. This might be a nice stocking stuffer for someone you need to get a present for. It's going to be a great show, Hardy will be on tour with Wallen who officially kicks off the tour on Feb. 3, 2022. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster starting in December. The announcement was made a few weeks ago that he will be attending the Tailgate N’ Tallboys in Bloomington-Normal and Taylorville, Illinois this summer.

