Indiana State

Where people in Indiana are moving to most

By Stacker, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6pYz_0cxBpaBi00

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Indiana are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Indiana in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bKqS_0cxBpaBi00

1 / 30Larry Jacobsen // Flickr

#30. Wyoming

– Moved from Indiana to Wyoming in 2019: 616
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to Indiana in 2019: 118
— #28 most common destination from Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veu4W_0cxBpaBi00

2 / 30Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#29. New Jersey

– Moved from Indiana to New Jersey in 2019: 664
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Jersey to Indiana in 2019: 1,391
— #23 most common destination from New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ifq8_0cxBpaBi00

3 / 30Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#28. Oregon

– Moved from Indiana to Oregon in 2019: 681
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to Indiana in 2019: 951
— #26 most common destination from Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39z2Qv_0cxBpaBi00

4 / 30tochichi//Wikicommons

#27. South Dakota

– Moved from Indiana to South Dakota in 2019: 771
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Dakota to Indiana in 2019: 409
— #21 most common destination from South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439yQu_0cxBpaBi00

5 / 30SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Iowa

– Moved from Indiana to Iowa in 2019: 836
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Indiana in 2019: 1,744
— #13 most common destination from Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4Jh6_0cxBpaBi00

6 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Massachusetts

– Moved from Indiana to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,366
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to Indiana in 2019: 469
— #33 most common destination from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTCAp_0cxBpaBi00

7 / 30Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#24. New York

– Moved from Indiana to New York in 2019: 1,470
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Indiana in 2019: 4,199
— #21 most common destination from New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDauP_0cxBpaBi00

8 / 30Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#23. South Carolina

– Moved from Indiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,596
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 1,312
— #17 most common destination from South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIXJT_0cxBpaBi00

9 / 30Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Kansas

– Moved from Indiana to Kansas in 2019: 1,609
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,349
— #13 most common destination from Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8QTJ_0cxBpaBi00

10 / 30Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wisconsin

– Moved from Indiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,951
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962
— #14 most common destination from Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Wp3F_0cxBpaBi00

11 / 30Canva

#20. Minnesota

– Moved from Indiana to Minnesota in 2019: 2,085
— 1.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Indiana in 2019: 1,599
— #18 most common destination from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rxjs7_0cxBpaBi00

12 / 30Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#19. Washington

– Moved from Indiana to Washington in 2019: 2,244
— 1.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Indiana in 2019: 2,186
— #24 most common destination from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksTjP_0cxBpaBi00

13 / 30Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Utah

– Moved from Indiana to Utah in 2019: 2,256
— 1.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Indiana in 2019: 490
— #32 most common destination from Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qOPO_0cxBpaBi00

14 / 30ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#17. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,276
— 1.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331
— #15 most common destination from Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FcGZ_0cxBpaBi00

15 / 30Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Oklahoma

– Moved from Indiana to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,397
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Indiana in 2019: 986
— #20 most common destination from Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVtV3_0cxBpaBi00

16 / 30Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#15. Virginia

– Moved from Indiana to Virginia in 2019: 2,413
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Indiana in 2019: 2,096
— #28 most common destination from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y57Qi_0cxBpaBi00

17 / 30Canva

#14. Georgia

– Moved from Indiana to Georgia in 2019: 3,020
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Indiana in 2019: 2,117
— #24 most common destination from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XObRs_0cxBpaBi00

18 / 30Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#13. Colorado

– Moved from Indiana to Colorado in 2019: 3,114
— 2.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Indiana in 2019: 2,050
— #31 most common destination from Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWArH_0cxBpaBi00

19 / 30DPPed// Wikimedia

#12. Arizona

– Moved from Indiana to Arizona in 2019: 3,156
— 2.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Indiana in 2019: 4,067
— #13 most common destination from Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DDBD_0cxBpaBi00

20 / 30M Floyd // Flickr

#11. Alabama

– Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481
— #18 most common destination from Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgecP_0cxBpaBi00

21 / 30en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#10. California

– Moved from Indiana to California in 2019: 4,923
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Indiana in 2019: 7,255
— #26 most common destination from California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKnmG_0cxBpaBi00

22 / 30Imilious // Wikicommons

#9. Tennessee

– Moved from Indiana to Tennessee in 2019: 5,630
— 4.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Indiana in 2019: 3,169
— #17 most common destination from Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7Nm2_0cxBpaBi00

23 / 30Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#8. North Carolina

– Moved from Indiana to North Carolina in 2019: 5,646
— 4.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 5,054
— #12 most common destination from North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7bLF_0cxBpaBi00

24 / 30TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#7. Missouri

– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811
— 4.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373
— #17 most common destination from Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhkyJ_0cxBpaBi00

25 / 30Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Texas

– Moved from Indiana to Texas in 2019: 6,244
— 4.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Indiana in 2019: 7,095
— #23 most common destination from Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h007t_0cxBpaBi00

26 / 30PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#5. Michigan

– Moved from Indiana to Michigan in 2019: 11,026
— 7.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Indiana in 2019: 8,509
— #5 most common destination from Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zm1HV_0cxBpaBi00

27 / 30Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#4. Kentucky

– Moved from Indiana to Kentucky in 2019: 11,424
— 8.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483
— #2 most common destination from Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGpqr_0cxBpaBi00

28 / 30Canva

#3. Ohio

– Moved from Indiana to Ohio in 2019: 12,714
— 8.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038
— #5 most common destination from Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nP5fB_0cxBpaBi00

29 / 30Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156
— 12.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328
— #1 most common destination from Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8Xvb_0cxBpaBi00

30 / 30Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Florida

– Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175
— 12.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926
— #15 most common destination from Florida

Indiana state senator to propose creation of violent crime task force

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana state senator wants to create a task force that would explore ways to fight violent crime. “It’s escalated exponentially,” said Rev. James Jackson, president of the Far Eastside Action Coalition. “It’s much worse than it was.” That’s how Rev. Jackson describes the rise in violent crime in Indianapolis. It’s something he […]
INDIANA STATE
