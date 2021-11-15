The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Indiana are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Indiana in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#30. Wyoming

– Moved from Indiana to Wyoming in 2019: 616

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to Indiana in 2019: 118

— #28 most common destination from Wyoming

#29. New Jersey

– Moved from Indiana to New Jersey in 2019: 664

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Indiana in 2019: 1,391

— #23 most common destination from New Jersey

#28. Oregon

– Moved from Indiana to Oregon in 2019: 681

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Indiana in 2019: 951

— #26 most common destination from Oregon

#27. South Dakota

– Moved from Indiana to South Dakota in 2019: 771

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Dakota to Indiana in 2019: 409

— #21 most common destination from South Dakota

#26. Iowa

– Moved from Indiana to Iowa in 2019: 836

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Indiana in 2019: 1,744

— #13 most common destination from Iowa

#25. Massachusetts

– Moved from Indiana to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,366

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Indiana in 2019: 469

— #33 most common destination from Massachusetts

#24. New York

– Moved from Indiana to New York in 2019: 1,470

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Indiana in 2019: 4,199

— #21 most common destination from New York

#23. South Carolina

– Moved from Indiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,596

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 1,312

— #17 most common destination from South Carolina

#22. Kansas

– Moved from Indiana to Kansas in 2019: 1,609

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,349

— #13 most common destination from Kansas

#21. Wisconsin

– Moved from Indiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,951

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962

— #14 most common destination from Wisconsin

#20. Minnesota

– Moved from Indiana to Minnesota in 2019: 2,085

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Indiana in 2019: 1,599

— #18 most common destination from Minnesota

#19. Washington

– Moved from Indiana to Washington in 2019: 2,244

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Indiana in 2019: 2,186

— #24 most common destination from Washington

#18. Utah

– Moved from Indiana to Utah in 2019: 2,256

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Indiana in 2019: 490

— #32 most common destination from Utah

#17. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,276

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331

— #15 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#16. Oklahoma

– Moved from Indiana to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,397

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Indiana in 2019: 986

— #20 most common destination from Oklahoma

#15. Virginia

– Moved from Indiana to Virginia in 2019: 2,413

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Indiana in 2019: 2,096

— #28 most common destination from Virginia

#14. Georgia

– Moved from Indiana to Georgia in 2019: 3,020

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Indiana in 2019: 2,117

— #24 most common destination from Georgia

#13. Colorado

– Moved from Indiana to Colorado in 2019: 3,114

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Indiana in 2019: 2,050

— #31 most common destination from Colorado

#12. Arizona

– Moved from Indiana to Arizona in 2019: 3,156

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Indiana in 2019: 4,067

— #13 most common destination from Arizona

#11. Alabama

– Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481

— #18 most common destination from Alabama

#10. California

– Moved from Indiana to California in 2019: 4,923

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Indiana in 2019: 7,255

— #26 most common destination from California

#9. Tennessee

– Moved from Indiana to Tennessee in 2019: 5,630

— 4.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Indiana in 2019: 3,169

— #17 most common destination from Tennessee

#8. North Carolina

– Moved from Indiana to North Carolina in 2019: 5,646

— 4.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 5,054

— #12 most common destination from North Carolina

#7. Missouri

– Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811

— 4.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373

— #17 most common destination from Missouri

#6. Texas

– Moved from Indiana to Texas in 2019: 6,244

— 4.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Indiana in 2019: 7,095

— #23 most common destination from Texas

#5. Michigan

– Moved from Indiana to Michigan in 2019: 11,026

— 7.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Indiana in 2019: 8,509

— #5 most common destination from Michigan

#4. Kentucky

– Moved from Indiana to Kentucky in 2019: 11,424

— 8.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483

— #2 most common destination from Kentucky

#3. Ohio

– Moved from Indiana to Ohio in 2019: 12,714

— 8.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038

— #5 most common destination from Ohio

#2. Illinois

– Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156

— 12.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328

— #1 most common destination from Illinois

#1. Florida

– Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175

— 12.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926

— #15 most common destination from Florida

