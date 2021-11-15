ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What Science Says About Babies Born In December

By Lauren DeMello
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKMOs_0cxBpS4m00

Birth months aren't just for astrology enthusiasts. In fact, scientific evidence suggests our birth month may impact significant health outcomes, like longevity, disease risk, and even athletic performance. One theory points to the amount of vitamin D the expectant mother was exposed to during pregnancy, which impacts the baby's gene regulation during development (via CBC ).

So what about December babies in particular? While it might seem like December babies miss out because of the combined birthday and Christmas present scenario, researchers conclude there are many other gifts to be thankful for when it comes to this birth month. While anyone can take advantage of healthy habits that help them live longer, studies show that December babies may have a bit of an advantage over the rest. One 2011 study published in the Journal of Aging Research concluded that those born in December are more likely to live past 100 than those born in the spring and summer. During those long-lived lives, December babies (and winter babies in general) are shown to have a slightly decreased likelihood of cardiovascular disease (via the BMJ ).

Athletic Ability And Disease Risks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTYN9_0cxBpS4m00

Babies born in December may also be better athletes. There's scientific evidence that those born in October, November, and December tend to have more stamina, power, and strength than babies born January through September, according to Medical Daily . In fact, sports titans LeBron James and Tiger Woods share the same December 30 birthday. However, it should also be noted that exceptionally talented athletes wind up being so, regardless of their birth month.

For some of the less desirable outcomes for December babies, it seems they aren't offered any additional protection against neurological diseases, like Alzheimer's disease and dementia . They also have a slightly greater risk for respiratory diseases, according to the Washington Post . Respiratory diseases include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonia, and lung cancer. They were also found to be at a greater risk for reproductive diseases. Abnormal hormone production and thyroid issues are among the most common reproductive diseases. While birth month can't definitively guarantee a particular health outcome, it can help you understand which lifestyle or inherent risk factors apply to you. This may help you reduce your overall risk.

Read this next: Strange Ways Your Birth Month Can Affect Your Health

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tiger Woods
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulmonary Fibrosis#Vitamin D#Cbc#Medical Daily#The Washington Post
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Bananas Have on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're uncertain about how good for you bananas really are (thanks to questions about their sugar content, actual potassium level, and debates like these), here's the possible final verdict: A new study reveals why this easy-to-grab, versatile fruit may be an official thumbs-up for your diet. This weekend, digestion and nutrition researchers in Australia are highlighting one benefit of bananas you almost certainly didn't know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Longevity
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

Coronavirus cases are going down but still, every day over 75,000 people are getting infected. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

11 Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer You Should Know, Doctors Say

The pancreas is an essential gland in the digestive system. It makes juices called enzymes, breaking down sugars and fats, allowing hormones to form and travel throughout the bloodstream. Dr. Brian Leyland-Jones, an oncologist, Chief Medical Officer, and board member for the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR), calls the pancreas "basically one of the 'cleaner uppers' for the gastrointestinal system." Over 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and nearly 50,000 will die from complications of the disease this year alone. About 90% of cases happen to those over age 55.
CANCER
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
950
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy