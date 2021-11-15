ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

WWE invades Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Set for WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Liv Morgan won a Fatal 5-Way match to become the No. 1 contender for Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. LIV MORGAN WINS!<a href="https://twitter.com/YaOnlyLivvOnce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YaOnlyLivvOnce</a> has earned an opportunity to challenge <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a> Women's Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BeckyLynchWWE</a>! <a href="https://t.co/WsgsEt9EW7">pic.twitter.com/WsgsEt9EW7</a>. Morgan outlasted Carmella, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Queen Zelina. She tied Carmella...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: What Happened With Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, got involved in the action during the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown. During the dark match featuring Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, Heyman stepped into then ring as fans in attendance chanted “ECW!”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Karrion Kross’ First Post-WWE Match Announced

WrestlePro announced that Kross Kross will be facing Flip Gordon at Killer Instinct on February 5. He is going by Killer Kross, which he used before signing with WWE. The company released him earlier this month. He is currently waiting on his 90-day non-compete clause to expire. The promotion said,
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Taya Valkyrie Defends Her Recent Tweet Blasting WWE For Firing John Morrison

We reported last night here on eWn that former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) wasn’t happy that WWE fired her husband John Morrison and seven others on Thursday and urged fans to no longer support a company that doesn’t respect its talent. She said,. “Stop supporting a company that...
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 11.8.21

This will be the FIRST TIME we do it during AEW, so it should be HYPED! E mail me at [email protected] with the subject line: “I WANNA PLAY BINGO” and wait for your card (they will be sent out tomorrow morning/afternoon). Let’s gooooo!!!. The cut off is tomorrow at...
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
ComicBook

WWE: Big E Crashes SmackDown and Brutally Attacks Roman Reigns

Tonight's main event was the anticipated confrontation between King Woods and Roman Reigns, and Woods was out first, calling out Reigns. "It is I, your King, King Woods, and I am in Hartford, and I'm here to find out if you are a man. Last week we had a match Roman, and I hit that elbow drop clean, but then your little cronies show up and it turns into a no contest," Woods said. "What does that mean? It means Roman Reigns, the so called Tribal Chief, on his own cannot beat Xavier Woods. So if it's not that way, why don't you come down here and prove me wrong?"
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Superster Changes Up Their Look Following Release

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting. The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair. You can see her new look below:. Below is Nia’s look when she...
WWE

