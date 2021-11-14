ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Quickies: Lady Gaga + Shakira!

By Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLADY GAGA RELEASES 'THE POWER OF KINDNESS': The Born This Way Foundation, the non-profit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia to support the mental health of young people, released a World Kindness Day special on...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Lady Gaga Says Her Most Controversial Outfit to Date Was "Thrilling to Wear"

Lady Gaga has worn too many memorable looks to count over the years, but there was nothing quite like the raw meat dress she donned at the VMAs back in 2010. Over a decade after the red carpet appearance, the House of Gucci actress takes us back to the moment in a recent video for British Vogue. As she describes her "life in looks," Gaga reflected on the controversial dress designed by Franc Fernandez, explaining how it came to fruition and how she feels about it today.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here's What Critics Are Saying About Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci' Performance

Lady Gaga could be gunning for another Academy Award with her upcoming film House of Gucci, if early reaction from fans and critics is any indication. The pop superstar stars as Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime drama opposite Adam Driver, who portrays Reggiani's ex-husband and Italian fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci. Early reactions from critics who've seen the film -- including Rolling Stone's David Fear, who tweeted, "It is absolutely criminal how good of an actress Gaga is" -- could point to more awards in her future. Gaga won her first Oscar in 2018 for best original song alongside her co-writers of the Billboard Hot 100-topping Bradley Cooper duet "Shallow" from A Star Is Born; she was also nominated for best actress that year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Lady Gaga
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Lady Gaga Discussed Her Controversial Meat Dress, 11 Years Later

It's been 11 years, but Lady Gaga's MTV Video Music Awards meat dress lives on in infamy. In a new interview for British Vogue, Gaga opened up about one of her (and the world's) most-discussed red carpet looks of all time, reflecting on the political statement she wanted to make. Back in 2010, she said, she wanted to make a statement about the U.S.'s Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy, which directed that military applicants were not to be asked about their sexual orientation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Quickies#Laundry Service#The Power Of Kindness#Legacy Recordings#Superbowl Liv
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
darkhorizons.com

Lady Gaga Went Full Method For “Gucci”

As part of a feature interview with Vogue magazine, singer and actress Lady Gaga revealed she tried full-on method acting for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film “House of Gucci”. The film deals with Patrizia’s tumultuous marriage to Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and her eventual hiring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Lady Gaga Does Leopard Print the Ladylike Way

Contrary to popular belief, leopard print can look as elegant as it does sexy. Just ask Lady Gaga, who put a sophisticated spin on the spotted pattern while promoting her new film House of Gucci in Milan on Saturday. Seemingly channeling her on-screen character Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga paired a fitted...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Actual Proof That Lady Gaga Rewears Her Clothes

At one point years ago, getting dubbed an “outfit repeater” was enough to send anyone fashion-minded into a complete tailspin. But now, in the days of overconsumption, fast fashion, and excessive waste, those who find new ways to wear old pieces are applauded and emulated. In the year 2021, the practice has even been adopted by the most stylistically scrutinized in our society: A-listers, those who previously would never be caught dead in the same piece twice. Kate Middleton has reworn dresses, Angelina Jolie has made a trend of passing her old looks down to her daughters for their own red carpet moment and now, we even have proof that Lady Gaga, fashionista extraordinaire, rewears her clothes too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Wears a Glittering Alexander McQueen Look

Lady Gaga has donned another dramatic look in London. The superstar was spotted in a bold, crystal-covered outfit from Alexander McQueen's latest runway collection, featuring a long black blazer with padded shoulders and cutouts at the waist, paired with sheer over-the-knee boots. She added her own details to the look, including a black tulle skirt that flared out at the sides and a bustier worn under the blazer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Lady Gaga Releases The Power of Kindness Documentary

Lady Gaga adds “inspiring documentarian” to her résumé with the release of her new short film, The Power of Kindness. She created the film in honor of World Kindness Day on November 13, according to Variety. As a part of the Born This Way Foundation, Gaga and mental-health expert Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble talk to 11 young people about their mental-health journeys. It focuses on the stigma of talking about mental health and how to spread kindness. On what mental health means to her, Gaga said, “Kindness and mental health go hand in hand. To me, kindness is not politeness.” The film includes LGBTQ youth who have been inspired by the Born This Way Foundation directly, illustrating the impact of creating a safe space and empowering young people. Gaga will be starring in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci in theaters on November 24. It will be her second lead role after A Star Is Born, for which she won an Oscar for her work on “Shallow.” The short film is now streaming on Facebook. For more information on the Born This Way Foundation and mental-health resources, check out their website here.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Trauma for ‘House of Gucci’

It was a spring day in Rome when Lady Gaga’s sense of reality started to slip. For nine months while preparing for and shooting House of Gucci, Gaga stayed in character as Patrizia Reggiani, who married and ultimately ordered the 1995 murder of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci. She spoke in a Northern Italian accent even when cameras weren’t rolling on the Ridley Scott film and tapped into her own history of trauma, including being raped by a music producer when she was 19, to depict Patrizia’s unraveling. One day while shooting a scene with Salma Hayek, who plays Patrizia’s confidant, Gaga...
MOVIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

Lady Gaga joins TikTok

Lady Gaga has joined TikTok. The 35-year-old star made her debut on the social media platform earlier this week in order to showcase her look for the 'House of Gucci' world premiere in London. In the short clip, Gaga - who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam...
THEATER & DANCE
Newsday

Trailer: 'House of Gucci' starring Lady Gaga

"House of Gucci," inspired by the true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire, stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino. Rated R. In theaters Nov. 24.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

Lady Gaga says one of the best lines in ‘House of Gucci’ was improvised

Lady Gaga is sharing some secrets about her upcoming movie House of Gucci, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ambitious socialite who orchestrated the death of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “Applause” singer revealed that one of the standout lines heard in the movie’s first...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy