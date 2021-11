BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a scramble never experienced at such levels before. “I spend every day trying to find beds for patients,” said Dr. Richard Nesto, Chief Medical Officer for Beth Israel Lahey Health. An overloaded system struggling to care for every patient that needs it. Unlike a year ago, it’s not the pandemic that is causing the surge. “Patients did defer care for a variety of reasons, either they couldn’t get in to see healthcare providers or they were afraid to,” said Katie Murphy an ICU nurse with the Massachusetts Nurses Association. She says...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 17 HOURS AGO