ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to Get the Grothdarr Set in ESO

By Alexandra Hobbs
dbltap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grothdarr set is part of the Monster Helm Sets in The Elder Scrolls Online. Here's what you need to know in order to get hold of it. The Grothdarr set is a two-piece set, part of One Tamriel. It joins the game as part of the Monster Helm Sets, comprised...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

How to Get a Music Box

Welcome to IGN's Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Update guide! This section teaches you everything you need to know about How to Get a Music Box in ACNH, how to craft it with the DIY recipe, and how to customize the color. What is the Music Box?. The Music Box...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft: How to Get a Totem of the Undying

Whether falling unexpectedly from a high place or suffering an explosion by a sneaky Creeper, Minecraft players are no stranger to meeting an untimely demise; however, the Totem of Undying can be a literal lifesaver in such unfortunate events. The Totem of Undying is a rare item that grants its holder a “second chance” from a situation that usually would result in death. To use the totem, players must equip it within their second or main hand, as it will not activate from solely being in the hotbar. Continue reading to learn more on how to get a Totem of Undying in Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Valorant: How to Get Poro Buddy

Developer Riot Games is celebrating the launch of its first animated TV series, Arcane, with a special crossover event across all its popular franchises. That includes Valorant, and there are several cool collectible items available to find if you know where to look. Here’s how to get the Poro buddy in Valorant.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get Naruto in Fortnite

Epic has officially confirmed that Naruto (specifically Naruto Shippuden) is coming to Fortnite as its latest crossover. In 2005, America was introduced to a little ninja boy named Naruto Uzumaki. 16 years later, a new generation of Fortnite players is being introduced (or perhaps reintroduced) to Naruto as a new skin available for purchase. Thankfully, he doesn't belong to that other Uzumaki crew, and a generation of anime weebs was spared some trauma. The shonen protagonist introduced us to a land full of ninja warriors and one little outcast with a fox demon trapped inside him, quickly becoming one of the highest-selling manga and anime series on earth, spawning numerous movies, spin-offs, and merch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eso#Light Medium Heavy#Rng
dbltap.com

Arcane Sheriff Valorant: How to Get

Arcane has taken over the gaming and esports world over the last few days, and for good reason. Riot has made a compelling show, with some great cosmetic drops to go along with it. In multiple of their different IPs, Riot has added some items to celebrate Arcane coming out. In Valorant, this comes in the form of the Arcane Bundle, spearheaded of course by the very popular Arcane Sheriff.
VIDEO GAMES
Taylor Daily Press

How to get Jirashi and Mio

A leak has revealed that it is possible to get the legendary Pokémon Jirachi and Mew in the upcoming titles Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Leaks on Reddit via a file Pokéleaks subreddit It turns out that you can get Jirachi and Mew early in the games. For this you need savegames from Pokémon Let’s Go (for Mew) and Sword/Shield (for Jirachi). When these saved games are on your Switch, you automatically claim mythical creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get to Inazuma

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about How to Get to Inazuma. Inazuma is a region introduced in Genshin Impact in patch 2.0. The region is filled with Japanese-inspired scenery and architecture and has a vision hunt decree going on around it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get and Farm Primogems

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about How to Get and Farm Primogems. Primogems are one of the most important currencies in Genshin Impact as this currency allows you to roll on the banner you like, weapon or character.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
dbltap.com

Saints Row Reboot Delayed Until August 2022

The delay to the colorful Saints Row reboot has been confirmed, pushing the game's new release date to Aug. 23, 2022. The confirmation comes via a blog post from Chief Creative Officer, Jim Boone, posted onto the game's official website. The post reads, "Saints Row will no longer release on the originally announced date of 25th February 2022, instead it will launch worldwide on 23rd August 2022."
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Buy Credits in Halo Infinite

How to buy Credits in Halo Infinite is important to know for those wanting to indulge in microtransactions such as the premium battle pass, esports skins and more. 343 Industries opted for an in-game currency system in Halo Infinite which surprise released on Nov. 15 for free. That in-game currency is called Credits and they are your guy to purchasing items in the game. At launch, some of the most wanted content is the premium battle pass for Season 1: Heroes of Reach and the Halo Championship Series items.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

ESO Deadlands DLC Out Today on Xbox and PlayStation

Elder Scrolls Online console players on Xbox and PlayStation will receive the latest Deadlands game DLC today, marking the final content drop in this year’s Gates of Oblivion chapter. The Deadlands DLC hit PC and Mac earlier this month on November 1. If you’re playing on Xbox and PlayStation, you...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Best Halo Infinite Controller Settings

The free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer experience is finally here, and although the mode seems to be entertaining most who have hopped right in, a bunch of players are finding that they're struggling to get comfortable with the default thumbstick configuration. For those looking to get their aim right in the...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Halo Infinite Multiplayer Cross Platform?

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer launched as a beta yesterday on Nov. 15 for all available platforms. This was announced during the Xbox 20th Anniversary stream that Microsoft held on the same day. It has already been confirmed that Halo Infinite will feature cross-progression, meaning players save their game across linked accounts and play Halo Infinite on any available platform without losing any progression.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Ranking System, Rules, Playlists, Game Modes

Halo Infinite's ranking system went live with the game's multiplayer on Nov. 15 much to the delight of fans. A ranked system is at the heart of all competitive video games. Without a dedicated ranking system and playlist, an esports ecosystem is hard to nurture. Luckily for Halo fans, Infinite launched with a dedicated playlist, ruleset, ranking structure and even esports skins as 343 Industries continues to grow the Halo Championship Series for the upcoming season.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

3 Best Comps in TFT Patch 11.23

Nothing is better than having good synergy and good team composition when playing Teamfight Tactics (TFT). With new changes, buffs, and nerfs in set 6, what's the best composition now?. 3 Best Comps in TFT Patch 11.23. 1. Academy. Champions with the Academy trait gain increased attack damage and ability...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Yoroi Armor: How to Get

We've compiled a comprehensive explanation on how to get the Yoroi Armor in Halo Infinite. Customizing your Spartan soldier is one of the basic mechanics of the Halo franchise. With so many players signing up to join the conflict, it follows that each may want to add their own spin to their armor. This includes color, silhouette, and style to wear while facing foes on the battlefield. Fortunately, 343 Industries has seemed to spare no expense, offering options to players within its first battle pass and first official event.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy