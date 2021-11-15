Opportunity Corridor, Cleveland’s newest boulevard that runs from East 55th Street at Interstate I-490 to East 105th Street in University Circle, has been opened to the public since the beginning of the month, and if you haven’t had a chance to take the new roadway or if you’re curious about the completion, take a virtual drive with News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber.

On Monday morning, he took viewers along the new Opportunity Corridor, starting from the end of I-490 at East 55th Street to Cedar Road and East 105th Street, just south of the Cleveland Clinic.

Take a virtual drive down Opportunity Corridor

The purpose of the Opportunity Corridor Project is to improve transportation and economic development in the historically under-served part of Cleveland known as the “Forgotten Triangle” located within the City of Cleveland, between I-490/I-77 and University Circle.

The hope is that the new connector boulevard will help move vehicles to the East Side faster than avenues like Chester and Euclid, while also providing new locations for new development. Sidewalks and multi-purpose trails run the length of the new three-mile corridor, giving cyclists a safe option to travel roughly 50 blocks east and west.

