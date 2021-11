It turns out that after years of tossing a crumpled up piece of paper into the trash and shouting "Kobe!" we might have to start saying "Stephen!" after all. On Tuesday night, three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss his new self-titled memoir Dwyane and engage in a friendly game of wastepaper basketball. Colbert, who has quite the résumé of wastepaper basketball championships under his belt, boasted past victories against Barack Obama, Allen Iverson, and Julius Erving, before taking on the former Miami Heat guard in a crumpled-paper shoot-out.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO