Much-awaited POST Houston opens in downtown to crowds of thousands

By Abigail Rosenthal
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Of all the brick-and-mortar spaces we've seen fade in popularity over the last decade or so, the mall may be one our bigger collective losses. Once the indoor hangout for teens and families looking to waste a day, malls have struggled for years to hold attention. So where can anyone hang...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

thekatynews.com

810 Billiards & Bowling To Open First Texas Location in Downtown Houston

Houston’s GreenStreet District Welcomes the Sixth Location of the Popular, Upscale Entertainment Franchise with Grand Opening in November. 810 Billiards & Bowling, the fast-growing restaurant and entertainment franchise, is set to officially open at GreenStreet, the mixed-use complex in downtown Houston this November. Located at 1201 San Jacinto Street directly across from House of Blues and near the Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets, this marks the first location in the market, and the sixth in the 810 Billiards & Bowling system.
culturemap.com

Downtown Houston is festivity central this holiday season

The holidays are here, and it's time to "unwrap downtown" and celebrate a little more merrily than you ever have before. This holiday season, the Houston Downtown Management District invites Houstonians and visitors alike to get in the spirit with dozens of special events in downtown. Take a look at...
KHOU

POST Houston hosts Texas-sized grand opening event

HOUSTON — There's a new vibe on 401 Franklin Street. The old Barbara Jordan Post Office has been transformed into POST Houston -- a food hall with a massive rooftop park and more. "The building will also evolve so there will be a coworking space coming next week even a...
“Kids Drive with HISFF” Battery Operated Toy Car Houston International Sports Film Festival VIP Integration at POST Downtown Grand Opening

The Houston International Sports Film Festival will Offer Activities for Kids at the Grand Opening of The Post Downtown. As the POST Downtown debuts and opens its doors to the public, The Houston International Sports Film Festival (HISFF), is excited to introduce our new integration “Drive with HISFF” activity for kids at the Post Grand Opening this Saturday, November 13th, 2021. The Festival will have an area sponsored by HISFF where children can ride electric toy Lamborghini cars in the playful nature of the festival and getting audiences across Houston excited to kick off the festival during the holidays. Kids will be encouraged to ride the cars and parents can make tax deductible donations and purchase HISFF sponsored birthday or holiday parties where the Festival branded battery operated cars will be in attendance. Children will ride through the vendor village of the POST Auto Show in the designated vehicles. Chances for raffles, prizes, and photo opportunities will be available. HISFF returns to Houston, February 3-6, 2022, bringing a premiere event that enhances Houston’s place in the sports and entertainment worlds.
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: POST Houston Debuts, Bluestone Lane Next Year

POST Houston, 401 Franklin, will open November 13 with a grand opening extravaganza. The adaptive reuse project has completely transformed the Barbara Jordan Post Office into a mixed-use property for cultural, culinary and commercial concepts. Its international food and market hall will feature over 30 vendors and its Skylawn will offer a large rooftop park with an urban garden. There will also be office and retail space plus art installations. Its concert venue, 713 Music Hall, will open November 17 with an inaugural performance from Texas's favorite son and country music outlaw, Willie Nelson.
Houston Chronicle

Inside the new POST Houston, a 5-acre rooftop park and food hall in downtown

An acre of soil soon to be a vegetable farm awaited tilling this week on POST Houston’s 5-acre rooftop park, the largest of its kind in the country. Down a double helix-shaped grand central staircase, restaurant tenants readied their spaces, filling seafood market trays with fresh fish, plotting menu items and stocking kitchen shelves. Construction workers poured cement in working areas of the sprawling building. Equipment screeched and beeped.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Celebrity Chef Opens Pan-Latin Steakhouse in Downtown Houston

On November 1, the Four Seasons Houston, located downtown at 1300 Lamar Street, welcomed Toro Toro Houston, a new Pan-Latin restaurant as part of its sleek, multi-year, multi-million dollar remodeling. The steakhouse is one of over 50 dining concepts overseen by international chef Richard Sandoval’s eponymous Richard Sandoval Hospitality. Born...
MySanAntonio

