Much-awaited POST Houston opens in downtown to crowds of thousands

The Houston International Sports Film Festival will Offer Activities for Kids at the Grand Opening of The Post Downtown. As the POST Downtown debuts and opens its doors to the public, The Houston International Sports Film Festival (HISFF), is excited to introduce our new integration “Drive with HISFF” activity for kids at the Post Grand Opening this Saturday, November 13th, 2021. The Festival will have an area sponsored by HISFF where children can ride electric toy Lamborghini cars in the playful nature of the festival and getting audiences across Houston excited to kick off the festival during the holidays. Kids will be encouraged to ride the cars and parents can make tax deductible donations and purchase HISFF sponsored birthday or holiday parties where the Festival branded battery operated cars will be in attendance. Children will ride through the vendor village of the POST Auto Show in the designated vehicles. Chances for raffles, prizes, and photo opportunities will be available. HISFF returns to Houston, February 3-6, 2022, bringing a premiere event that enhances Houston’s place in the sports and entertainment worlds.

