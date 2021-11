CHICAGO (CBS) — A mom and her adult daughter went Friday from chatting and unloading groceries to screaming for help, as they were victims of a carjacking in their own driveway in the Mount Greenwood community. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, this is all part of a disturbing trend in Chicago that is gaining momentum. What is especially disturbing about this particular carjacking is not the fact that it happened in the middle of the day at 1:40 p.m. A victim in this case said it was scary enough when a car pulled up and stopped on Harding...

