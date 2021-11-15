ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator MMA Fighter To Make Debut For ICW This Weekend

By Joseph Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICW has announced that Bellator MMA fighter Chris ‘The Bad Guy’ Bungard will make his wrestling debut for the company this weekend. Bungard will face Jason Reed at night one of Fear and Loathing on Saturday at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, Scotland. MMA Star Set for Pro Wrestling...

