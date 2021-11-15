Rangers' Greg McKegg: Reassigned to Hartford

Davis' contract was selected by the Angels on Friday. Davis tore through the three highest levels of the minors this season, hitting a combined .290/.361/.561 with 30 homers and 16 steals in 124 games. His slightly elevated 25.1 percent strikeout rate is potentially cause for some concern, especially as scouts project his contact ability to be his most significant weakness, but he managed to cut that figure to 21.1 percent in 31 games for Triple-A Salt Lake. He spent time at second base, third base, shortstop and left field and could factor into the mix in some capacity at those spots next season.
