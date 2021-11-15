ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Greg McKegg: Reassigned to Hartford

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McKegg was sent down to AHL Hartford on Monday. McKegg's...

Yardbarker

New York Rangers officially place Filip Chytil on IR; recall Greg McKegg

The New York Rangers have announced that Filip Chytil has been placed on IR. In addition, they have once again recalled veteran forward Greg McKegg. What is not known at this time is if the Blueshirts are going to backdate the move. Placing someone on IR requires the player to be on it for at least 7 days.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Ahl Hartford
Comments / 0

