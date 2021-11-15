Rangers' Greg McKegg: Reassigned to Hartford

The Minnesota Wild have reassigned depth forward Kyle Rau to the AHL Iowa Wild on Friday morning, cutting down their roster to 22 players with no player coming back up. With one below the 23-man limit, the Wild give themselves some cap relief for their upcoming homestand. After they face the Seattle Kraken in their brand-spankin’ new arena on Saturday, Minnesota is heading back to St. Paul and will be hosting both the San Jose Sharks and the Dallas Stars next week, before heading down to Florida. With that little homecoming, they can afford to have a shortened roster and less of a risk with injuries; especially considering that the AHL Wild are going to be only playing home games until Nov. 27.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO