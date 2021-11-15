Capitals' Garrett Pilon: Called up to DC

The Capitals recalled Protas from AHL Hershey on Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Protas will reinforce a Capitals roster decimated by injuries now that Nic Dowd (lower body) has been put on IR for the second time this season. The 20-year-old has a goal and five points in eight games in the minors this season and should slot in on the fourth line between Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Brett Leason.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO