Capitals' Garrett Pilon: Called up to DC

The Capitals recalled Protas from AHL Hershey on Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Protas will reinforce a Capitals roster decimated by injuries now that Nic Dowd (lower body) has been put on IR for the second time this season. The 20-year-old has a goal and five points in eight games in the minors this season and should slot in on the fourth line between Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Brett Leason.
Health continues to be a concern for the Washington Capitals. Nicklas Backstrom (hip) has yet to play a game this season while T.J. Oshie (foot) and Anthony Mantha (shoulder) will be out for the foreseeable future. This has opened the door earlier than expected for the organization’s prospects. Winger Axel...
Garrett Wilson led the Phantoms in point production and also in fisticuffs but the Providence Bruins were able to carry an early advantage to the finish line for a 6-3 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Wilson along with Gerry Mayhew and Brennan Saulnier scored on the road for a Phantoms team that engaged in four separate fights in the feisty affair. Wilson notched a ...
Cyclones forward Graham Knott has received an AHL call-up to the Milwaukee Admirals. Knott joins the the Nashville Predators' AHL affiliate ahead of the team's three game road trip to Manitoba. Knott, 24, heads to his third AHL team after playing 10 games with the Cyclones to start the season....
Rookie forwards Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka both dazzled in their first shootout of the season to lead the Rochester Americans (8-5-0-0) to a 5-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-8-3-1) Friday at The Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Amerks have won eight of their last 12...
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland scored power-play goals for the Vancouver Canucks to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Canucks who were 0-4-1...
The Blackhawks have hired Rob Cookson as a new assistant coach, they announced Wednesday afternoon. Cookson, 60, was most recently an assistant coach with HC Lugano in the National League in Switzerland
Brown (hamstring) won't return to Friday's game against Orlando. Brown didn't start the second half of Friday's contest due to left hamstring tightness, and he'll be unable to return to the court. He'll have a few days to recover prior to Monday's game against Cleveland.
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Garrett Pilon from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Pilon, 23, made his NHL debut with the Capitals last season on May 8, 2021, against the Philadelphia Flyers....
Pilon scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Pilon tipped a Martin Fehervary shot at 5:36 of the third period to record his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old Pilon racked up a team-leading 11 points in 13 contests with AHL Hershey prior to his call-up. He'll likely remain in the lineup as long as Lars Eller is in COVID-19 protocols.
