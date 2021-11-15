ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Firefighters rescue two cats from Dayton apartment fire

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ea1bf_0cxBnlgR00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two pets have been saved from a two-story apartment fire on Salem Avenue in Dayton, the Dayton Fire department said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for the fire came in at 10:17, and the building was showing flames and heavy smoke when crews arrived on the scene.

One-year-old hit by car in Dayton dies

Dayton Fire Department said there was heavy fire on the B side of the building, with smoke filling the other half. Crews launched an attack to get the blaze under control.

The building will need significant renovations, the department said, but it has not been entirely destroyed.

DFD said two cats were rescued from the building, and no one was home at the time of the blaze. The Red Cross has been called to help the inhabitants and their pets displaced by this fire.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

59-year-old man killed in Sidney house fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 59-year-old man is dead and another person is injured after a house fire in Sidney Thursday.  The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services said crews were sent to the fire at the single-family, two-story house in the 600 block of Second Avenue just after 1 p.m. When fire crews […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Dayton Police looking for porch pirate seen on video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man seen taking a package off of someone’s porch in Dayton. Dayton Police said a man was seen on surveillance video stealing a package off the porch of a home in the 500 block of East Second Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police: 3 teens facing charges for setting playground on fire

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Three teenagers are facing charges for allegedly setting a Huber Heights playground on fire. Sergeant Brian Carr with Huber Heights Police said a 14 year old, 16 year old and 17 year old are facing charges of arson and vandalism. Police said officers were sent to a fire at at […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Funeral arrangements set for Sheriff Gene Fischer

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23 for Sheriff Gene Fischer at Xenia Nazarene on 1204 West Second Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Greene County. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 11 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

PHOTOS: Sign of the holidays unveiled in Dayton

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Rike’s Holiday Windows were unveiled at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Friday. The redesigned windows were revealed in 2019 for the enjoyment of families from all over the Miami Valley. Designed by critically acclaimed theatre and opera scenic designer and Dayton native Adam Koch, along with partner […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Semi crash shuts down part of I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi-truck lost control and hit a guardrail on I-75 south near State Route 4 early Thursday morning. The crash was initially reported just before 3 a.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS emergency medics were called to the scene but they did not know the extent of the injuries. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Firefighters#Heavy Fire#Pets#Dayton Fire Department#Dfd#The Red Cross
WDTN

Santa arrives at Fairfield Mall Friday

BEAVERCREEK Ohio (WDTN) – Santa arrives at The Mall at Fairfield Commons Friday night. The holiday season kicks off at 6 pm Friday with a wreath lighting which will include a reindeer petting zoo, desserts, balloon animals and giveaways. Photo with Santa are available beginning Friday and running through December 24. Hours to get your […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Greene County acting Sheriff sworn in

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Board of Commissioners has named Chief Deputy Scott Anger as Acting Sheriff. Chief Anger was sworn in Thursday afternoon at the Greene County Courthouse. Judge Adolfo A. Tornichio presided over the ceremony. “Normally when we gather in this courtroom to swear in a new elected official, it is […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

‘Void will never be filled’: Acting Greene County Sheriff appointed after death of Gene Fischer

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Though the loss of Sheriff Gene Fischer happened just days ago, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office needed a new leader. “The Sheriff’s office has to go on. I’ve been in discussions with Chief Deputy Scott Anger who’s supremely qualified,” said Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson. After 18 years as Greene County […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Health leaders report increase in hospitalizations in undervaccinted Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With cooler weather and Thanksgiving upon us, health officials are concerned about a rise in COVID cases. For the first time in nearly two months, Ohio recorded more than 400 daily covid-19 hospitalizations. “In just the last 12 days we’ve seen a 28 percent increase for our West Central Ohio region,” […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy