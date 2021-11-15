Firefighters rescue two cats from Dayton apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two pets have been saved from a two-story apartment fire on Salem Avenue in Dayton, the Dayton Fire department said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for the fire came in at 10:17, and the building was showing flames and heavy smoke when crews arrived on the scene.

Dayton Fire Department said there was heavy fire on the B side of the building, with smoke filling the other half. Crews launched an attack to get the blaze under control.

The building will need significant renovations, the department said, but it has not been entirely destroyed.

DFD said two cats were rescued from the building, and no one was home at the time of the blaze. The Red Cross has been called to help the inhabitants and their pets displaced by this fire.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

