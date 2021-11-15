ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox 20th Anniversary Event: Start Time and How to Watch

By Alexandra Hobbs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox 20th Anniversary Event will be kicking off later today. Here's how to watch. There's nothing quite like gaming anniversaries to remind you just how old you are. If you can believe it, Xbox are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. The brand will be hosting an event to celebrate...

Gadget Flow

Xbox x Adidas 360 Forum Mid sneaker celebrates the 20th anniversary of Xbox in style

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox with a unique pair of footwear: the Xbox x Adidas 360 Forum Mid sneaker. With a bold silhouette and the gaming brand’s iconic colors—white, silver, and green—and infamous logo, it’s tech-driven apparel. The Xbox 360 disc tray stars on the strap while the classic 360-era button design is on the outer side. There are additional references to the brand’s gaming consoles like the memory unit slots and removable hard drive features on the heel. Moreover, the 360 Forum Mid boasts exciting details highlighted throughout for a playful celebration that’s also practical. In fact, the textile lining and leather upper provides all-day comfort and durability. Overall, enjoy a myriad of features with this eye-catching shoe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration details revealed, happening next week

Xbox is hosting a livestream to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the console, which will be held next week. The Xbox Anniversary Celebration will be held on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The stream will air at 6pm GMT (10am PST/1pm EST) on the official Xbox YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook steam channels.
VIDEO GAMES
luxurylaunches.com

Gucci and Xbox might be working on an exclusive collaboration to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox gaming console

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the original Xbox gaming console that debuted on 15th November 2001. An exciting collaboration between Microsoft and Gucci could be brewing to celebrate the occasion, which was hinted at by a playful exchange on Twitter between the two brands. “Saying ‘GG’ at the end of every game will never go out of fashion,” Xbox’s official account tweeted a few days back. Gucci immediately replied by tweeting “We couldn’t agree more.” GG is an acronym for “good game” usually used by gamers at the end of a game. Interestingly, GG also mirrors the monogram of Gucci. While there’s no official confirmation on the collaboration by both brands, there have been other clues and potential leaks that suggest the partnership.
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite multiplayer launches early on the Xbox 20th Anniversary

Halo Infinite's multiplayer has officially launched early and is now available to all Xbox and PC players. The multiplayer features Arena, Big Team Battle, and $10 Battle Passes that reward players with cosmetic items like new armor pieces and coatings that change the color and texture of their gear. Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite: How to Get 20th Anniversary Cosmetic Rewards

It’s finally here. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has arrived, bringing the classic arena shooter action to our Xbox’s and PC’s once more. With the multiplayer releasing early to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary, there’s also some in-game items that players can unlock simply for logging in. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the 20th Anniversary Cosmetic rewards in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary Brings Shocking PS5 Exclusive Forspoken to Microsoft Store

The Xbox 20th anniversary is going to bring all the excitement with a look back at memories and looking forward with exciting news. Today, the Xbox turns 20 years old! It has been 20 years since the first Halo game, Halo: Combat Evolved, first dropped with the console. The green team will be hosting their Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration livestream that will primarily contain a lot of reminiscing and detailing the journey that Xbox took to get where it is today.
VIDEO GAMES
Hypebae

Xbox Brings Back Backward Compatibility Program for Its 20th Anniversary

For its 20th anniversary, Mircrosoft Xbox brings back its backward compatibility program, which was placed on hold two years ago. “This latest and final addition of 70+ titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible through the passion and feedback from the community,” stated Peggy Lo, compatibility program lead at Xbox, as reported by The Verge. “[Xbox fans’] constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backwards compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox.”
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Best Halo Infinite Controller Settings

The free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer experience is finally here, and although the mode seems to be entertaining most who have hopped right in, a bunch of players are finding that they're struggling to get comfortable with the default thumbstick configuration. For those looking to get their aim right in the...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Buy Credits in Halo Infinite

How to buy Credits in Halo Infinite is important to know for those wanting to indulge in microtransactions such as the premium battle pass, esports skins and more. 343 Industries opted for an in-game currency system in Halo Infinite which surprise released on Nov. 15 for free. That in-game currency is called Credits and they are your guy to purchasing items in the game. At launch, some of the most wanted content is the premium battle pass for Season 1: Heroes of Reach and the Halo Championship Series items.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Tenrai Event Guide: Everything You Need to Know

Halo fans are eager to get the jump on Halo Infinite's first confirmed event, Fracture: Tenrai. It appears that 343 Industries is all in on supporting their Spartan fans. Along with the reveal of the free Halo Infinite multiplayer, the developers confirmed that the game's first-ever event will be taking place within the next week. Fracture: Tenrai will run for approximately one full week and feature a variety of unique rewards and experiences.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Panda Announces Partnership with Nintendo, Introduces Super Smash Bros. Circuit

Panda Esports and Nintendo have announced a new partnership that will bring a new Super Smash Bros. tournament to North America, both sides announced Thursday. In tweets from both parties' official accounts, it was revealed that Panda and Nintendo have partnered up to introduce the first officially licensed circuit for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee to North America.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Get the Sigil Mark VII Visor in Halo Infinite

How to get the Sigil Mark VII Visor in Halo Infinite is something that many are wondering about at the moment as players begin to dive into the free-to-play multiplayer for the first time. With the latest multiplayer experience in the iconic first-person shooter franchise finally out, it makes plenty...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Warner Bros. Games Announces New Platform Brawler 'MultiVersus'

Fans of Warner Bros.'s most famous IPs will finally be able to answer the age-old question: who would win in a fight, Shaggy or Batman?. The company made the announcement of its latest title through the verified MultiVersus Twitter account in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 18. In a short video trailer, Tony Huynh, MultiVersus co-founder and game director, explained exactly what they were hoping to bring to players when the game launches in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: All Exclusive Pokémon

Can't decide between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl? We've listed all of the exclusive Pokémon available in each version to help you decide. Having to choose between two versions of Pokémon is a decision many of us know all too well. If you're old enough to have had either Pokémon Red or Blue as your first introduction to the franchise, you may have been at the mercy of whichever one your parents managed to pick up. Personally, I ended up with Pokémon Blue after finding it abandoned on a bus one time. Discovering which Pokémon came with which version, in a pre-internet world, usually happened on the school playground: "Wait, where did you get that Meowth?"
VIDEO GAMES

