Xbox 20th Anniversary Event: Start Time and How to Watch

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox with a unique pair of footwear: the Xbox x Adidas 360 Forum Mid sneaker. With a bold silhouette and the gaming brand’s iconic colors—white, silver, and green—and infamous logo, it’s tech-driven apparel. The Xbox 360 disc tray stars on the strap while the classic 360-era button design is on the outer side. There are additional references to the brand’s gaming consoles like the memory unit slots and removable hard drive features on the heel. Moreover, the 360 Forum Mid boasts exciting details highlighted throughout for a playful celebration that’s also practical. In fact, the textile lining and leather upper provides all-day comfort and durability. Overall, enjoy a myriad of features with this eye-catching shoe.
