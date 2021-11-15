ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ROH World Title Match Set For Final Battle Next Month

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a ROH World Title match between champion Bandido and...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Announces Retirement From The Ring

Say goodbye. Wrestlers are a weird type of athlete as you never know when you are going to see someone compete for the last time. Since wrestlers can stay around longer than most mainstream athletes and can get in the ring for a one off match, retirements can be a tricky thing to keep. Now another wrestling legend has seemingly announced their retirement from the ring, seemingly for good.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases 18 More Wrestlers

Here we go again. One of the biggest wrestling stories over the last year and a half has been the rapid fire releases from WWE. The company has released dozens and dozens of wrestlers in that time and it has become a scary time for wrestlers wondering about their future. We are at it again this week, as all kinds of wrestlers have been released from the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE
aiptcomics

WWE releases eight more Superstars, including all of Hit Row

WWE has released eight more Superstars tonight, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast, PTW!. Many of these names are shocking — John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019 and has been regularly featured alongside The Miz since, Tegan Nox was a fan favorite who had recently been called up to the main roster, and Drake Maverick managed to evade release in 2020.
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tegan Nox Announces Ring Name Change After WWE Release

Tegan Nox was one of the many unfortunate victims of WWE’s latest round of mass releases. After the Welsh superstar got called up to the WWE main roster after a 2-year run in NXT, she was placed in a tag team with Shotzi Blackheart. The two went on to defeat Women’s Tag champs Natalya and Tamina in several matches, but never received a title shot.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Challenge For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox (aka Knux) is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. The NWA has announced that Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend against Knox at the upcoming Hard Times II pay-per-view. Knox vs. Murdoch was made after this week’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Superster Changes Up Their Look Following Release

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting. The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair. You can see her new look below:. Below is Nia’s look when she...
WWE
411mania.com

Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a #1 contender’s match for the Impact World Tag Team Championships for next week’s show. During Thursday’s show, the following matches were announced for next week on AXS TV:. * Impact World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Chris Bey & Hikuelo vs. Finjuice. * Undead...
WWE
411mania.com

ROH Final Battle 2021 Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for ROH Final Battle 2021. ROH has put tickets on sale for the show, which takes place on December 11th in Baltimore, Maryland and will be the final show before the company goes on hiatus until April. You can get tickets for the show here.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Three title matches set for Impact Turning Point

The first three matches, all with titles on the line, have been made for Impact Wrestling's Turning Point on Saturday, November 20th. After he won a four-way X-Division number one contender's match to kick off Thursday's Impact, Laredo Kid will have a quick turnaround as he challenges current champion Trey Miguel. This will be Miguel's second defense of the title that he won at last month's Bound For Glory.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

ROH Women’s Title Match Announced For Indie Event

New Texas Pro Wrestling announced this afternoon that Rok-C will be defending both the ROH Women’s World Championship and the New Texas Pro Women’s Championship at “Dallas41” on November 13. Rok-C will be defending the titles against Trish Adora. The promotion announced, “BREAKING We have received confirmation from @ringofhonor @TheRokC_...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Poker showdown, two matches set for next week's WWE NXT

A poker showdown, as well as two matches, were announced for next week’s WWE NXT. Duke Hudson challenged Cameron Grimes to a poker showdown after Grimes defeated Ru Feng on tonight’s program. Hudson was mad that Grimes had beat him in poker the previous week, running down his appearance and calling Grimes a hick. Grimes accepted the challenge for next week.
WWE

Comments / 0

