Pipe bomb found at Columbus golf course

 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A pipe bomb was found Sunday evening at a golf course in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department said the bomb was found around 6 p.m. in a ditch at Greenbelt Golf Course, which is located at 1000 North Gladstone Avenue.

Members of the CPD Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the scene and rendered the device safe before later destroying the explosive.

Authorities did not find any additional explosive devices during a search of the area.

Police said there were no injuries, and the public is not believed to be in any danger.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call CPD at 812-376-2600. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

FOX59

FOX59

