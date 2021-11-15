ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Where people in Indiana are moving to most

By Nexstar Media Wire
cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 6

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Top City Americans Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of extraordinary mobility — and the top city Americans are moving to is Sarasota, Florida.  The high costs of living and real estate prices in major coastal cities such as New York and San Francisco are part of the reason Americans have been moving. Low mortgage rates have also […]
SARASOTA, FL
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
Only In Indiana

11 Of The Most Dangerous And Crime Riddled Places In Indiana

As much as we adore it, the Hoosier State isn’t perfect. The unfortunate truth is that not every place in Indiana is happy and corn-filled. We have a lot of dark secrets too. In fact, there are some places in Indiana that are significantly more dangerous than the rest. Here are 11 of the most dangerous […] The post 11 Of The Most Dangerous And Crime Riddled Places In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Safest Small Town in America

There’s something simply comforting about a small town. Whenever traveling through Michigan, I see a ton of charming small towns that, at times, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting, which is always a treat. Small towns always feel safe, too. The crew at SafeWise.com has put together a list of...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Pavone
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest County in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in Missouri

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
WISH-TV

Indiana House Democrats calls for marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats in the Indiana House on Monday called for the legalization of marijuana, but their hopes have little prospect if past legislative history is any gauge. More than 78% of Hoosiers think it’s unnecessary for people to be arrested for simple possession, the state Democratic Party says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in Wisconsin

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
orlandoweekly.com

California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots'

A school in Northern California has come under fire after a screenshot of a question on a social science quiz went viral. In the screenshot that's circulating, students at Whitney High School in Rocklin, CA, are asked to choose between four options that match the definition of "a group of complete idiots." The choices are the Ku Klux Klan, Florida, Fox News and Texans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
1051thebounce.com

This is the Most Affordable City to Live in Michigan

Michigan reportedly has some of the most affordable cities to live in throughout the U.S. Honestly, what’s not to love about this great state, from the Great Lakes to the fall colors to the warm summers on the beach? I love it here, but I also grew up in Michigan, so perhaps I’m a bit biased.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy