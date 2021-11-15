Bulls' Alex Caruso: Plays team-high 39 minutes in win

In the recent episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast, Alex Caruso revealed the real reason why he did not sign back with the Los Angeles Lakers. This offseason, Caruso signed a $36.9 million USD four-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, however, the guard wanted to confirm that it was not without hesitation. When the deal came in, Caruso went back to the Lakers to give them a chance to keep him for less. At the time, Caruso was willing to stay on the Lakers for $30 million USD over three years. The Lakers refused the offer, which led to Caruso joining the Bulls. Currently, Caruso is a major part of the team’s defense and the Bulls’ 7-3 start. In the interview, he confirmed to J.J. Redick,

