NBA

Suns' Chris Paul: Season-high seven steals

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Paul closed Sunday's 115-89 victory over the Rockets with 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds,...

www.cbssports.com

WDIO-TV

Paul gets 19 in 4th, Suns beat Timberwolves, 9th win in row

Chris Paul scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Devin Booker had 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96 for their ninth straight win. Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds in his return to the Suns after missing five games with a right lower leg contusion.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Booker, Paul, Crowder help Suns beat Grizzlies for seventh-straight win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Devin Booker and Jae Crowder scored 17 points each, Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as the Phoenix Suns dominated the Memphis Grizzlies 119-94 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory. Mikal Bridges had 13 points as the defending Western Conference champion Suns controlled...
NBA
thefocus.news

Chris Paul performs filthy nutmeg on Rockets youngster

During Phoenix’s recent win over Houston, Chris Paul pulled out a filthy nutmeg on Rockets youngster Usman Garuba. The Phoenix Suns are currently on an 8 game win streak, topping any streak they had last season. The Suns, behind the ‘Point God’ himself Chris Paul, made it all the way...
NBA
Person
Chris Paul
firstsportz.com

Chris Paul registers wild NBA record never seen before during Suns vs Mavericks; Twitter reacts

Chris Paul is known as the ‘Point Gpd’ in the NBA and his recent performance with the Phoenix Suns has only gone onto justify why. Being an elite ball handler and play maker, CP3 had led the young and energetic squad efficiently and against the Mavericks, Chris Paul set a never-ever before seen record which has let the fans thrilled as the Suns registered another emphatic win against their name.
NBA
Florida Star

Chris Paul Is Embracing The Next Stage Of His Hall-of-Fame Career

When Chris Paul signed a 4-year, $120 million extension with the Phoenix Suns, many outside The Valley looked around in bewilderment. “$120 million for a 36-year-old point guard?!”. Yes, you read that correctly, but the value of Paul with the Suns goes well beyond on-court metrics. Paul’s leadership and holding...
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Notches double-digit assists again

Paul totaled 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot over 35 minutes in a 121-117 win over the Hawks on Saturday. Paul has been an assist machine this season, tallying double-digit dimes in seven of eight games. The increase in distribution has lowered his scoring a bit -- Paul is averaging just 12.9 points per game, which is on pace for the lowest mark of his career -- but he leads the league in assists-per-game by a wide margin. Paul also ranks sixth in the NBA with 2.3 steals per contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Chris Paul, Suns trying to stay focused on basketball as Robert Sarver investigation launches

The Phoenix Suns were rocked by allegations of racism and misogyny from owner Robert Sarver on Thursday, but as the NBA launches its investigation into the matter, the team still has a season to play. The 4-3 Suns have had an uneven start to the season as they attempt to defend their Western Conference championship, and a scandal like this surely won't help matters. Team leaders Devin Booker and Monty Williams preached patience as the league investigates the situation, but one Sun, in particular, has a bit of firsthand experience in these matters.
NBA
#Suns#Rockets#Fg
International Business Times

Phoenix Suns News: Monty Williams Makes Honest, Fair Assessment Of Having Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns pulled out a gutsy 121-117 win against the Atlanta Hawks, and head coach Monty Williams praised Chris Paul’s leadership for the victory. During their media availability after the game, Williams admitted that having Paul on the roster is a massive sense of security for the Suns. “He’s...
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Scores 16 in win

Paul finished Monday's 109-104 win over Sacramento with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals over 26 minutes. It was a relatively modest effort in the assist department for the veteran point guard, as he finished with a season-low five dimes and failed to break double digits in the category for only the second time this season. Nonetheless, Paul enjoyed a strong performance overall, scoring 16 for the second straight game and finishing with multiple steals for the sixth time in nine games this season. Paul leads the league with 11.3 assists per contest and ranks third with 2.3 steals per game.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Chris Paul, Devin Booker Discuss NBA's Decision to Investigate Suns' Robert Sarver

Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker said they'll remain focused on basketball while the NBA investigates allegations of misogyny, use of racist language and slurs and other forms of misconduct against team governor Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes spoke with more than 70 current and former members of...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Suns Notes: Williams, Booker, Paul, Sarver

Asked on Thursday night about the allegations of racism and misogyny leveled against Suns owner Robert Sarver, several of the team’s on-court leaders acknowledged the severity of those allegations while also stating that they’ll wait for more details to come out before jumping to any conclusions. As Tim Bontemps of ESPN relays, head coach Monty Williams and star guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul were among those who addressed the subject.
NBA
Yardbarker

Suns star Chris Paul gave UC Riverside pep talk before upset victory

UC Riverside’s huge upset of Arizona State on Thursday had an assist from one of the NBA’s leading stars. Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul spoke to the UC Riverside team for 45 minutes on Thursday before the Highlanders’ 66-65 upset win over Arizona State. It came about because J.P. Moorman II played on Paul’s grassroots CP3 All-Stars squad in North Carolina, and considers Paul a friend and mentor. With Moorman and the Highlanders in Phoenix to face the Sun Devils, Moorman reached out and asked Paul if he’d be willing to speak to the team before the game.
NBA
WWD

Indochino to Dress Chris Paul, ‘Front Office’ Cast

Click here to read the full article. “Front Office” is like a “Shark Tank” for athletes. A new original series executive produced by Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul and his company Ohh Dip!!! Productions, “Front Office” presents a behind-the-scenes look at professional athletes who are making strategic investments in their fans’ business ideas.More from WWDA Look Back at Pitti Uomo's 100 Editions of Men's FashionK-Way RTW Fall 2021Dhruv Kapoor Men's Fall 2021 And Indochino, the Vancouver-based made-to-measure men’s brand, will be dressing the cast and pitchmakers. Its product will also be integrated throughout the series, which premieres on PlayersTV on Nov....
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Suns' Chris Paul Tweeted On Saturday

The Suns are 8-3 on the season after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 119-94 on Friday night. Last season, was Paul's first season with the Suns after playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder the year before. He had led the Thunder to the playoffs in 2019-20 after being traded there from...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Watch Chris Paul embarrass Rockets with this nutmeg

The Rockets, who are on an 11-game losing streak, are having a rough enough season without Chris Paul going out there and putting them on highlight reels that makes all of Twitter point and laugh. With just four minutes left in a Suns' 115-89 win on Sunday at Toyota Center,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Chris Paul got taste of his own medicine against Rockets

Chris Paul quickly went from the hunter to the hunted against his old team. Paul’s Phoenix Suns faced the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Late in the first half, Paul unsuccessfully tried to draw a swipe-through foul on Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. Play continued, and Porter poked the ball away. The two players fought for the loose ball, and Paul got frustrated. He gave Porter a shove and then gestured angrily at referee Brian Forte, who hit Paul with a technical foul. Porter could be seen in the background gesturing for the T.
NBA

