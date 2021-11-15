Suns' Chris Paul: Season-high seven steals

Paul finished Monday's 109-104 win over Sacramento with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals over 26 minutes. It was a relatively modest effort in the assist department for the veteran point guard, as he finished with a season-low five dimes and failed to break double digits in the category for only the second time this season. Nonetheless, Paul enjoyed a strong performance overall, scoring 16 for the second straight game and finishing with multiple steals for the sixth time in nine games this season. Paul leads the league with 11.3 assists per contest and ranks third with 2.3 steals per game.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO