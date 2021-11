Allen recorded 16 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's win over Toronto. Allen has recorded five double-doubles already, and he's now on a run of three straight games with that kind of output. He has scored at least 15 points while grabbing at least 15 boards in each of those contests. The promising big man has looked excellent at the beginning of the campaign while settling as the Cavaliers' starting center. He is averaging 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Both marks will be career-high figures if he's able to maintain them throughout the entire campaign.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO