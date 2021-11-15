Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Keeps impressive streak alive

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother drove him from Antioch, Illinois, across state lines to Kenosha, Wisc., with his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, prior to a night of Black Lives Matter protests and civil unrest in Kenosha in the wake of a white police officer shooting and killing Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. There, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men — Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 — plus injured a third. Rittenhouse was put on trial for homicide with a total of five charges in the shootings; the defense argued the shootings were in self-defense. It was a case that touched on race and gun rights issues that have divided the nation.
