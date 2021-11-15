Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Keeps impressive streak alive

OKC Thunder Luguentz Dort scored 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3P. 2-3 FT) while notching five boards, two steals, and an assist during Friday's win over the Kings. What a game for Lu Dort and the Thunder. The veteran guard made a layup as time expired to sink the Kings on Friday. During the win, the guard racked up 22 points, five boards, and two steals on 50% shooting. This was the second game in a row where Dort scored over 20 points which lifted him over the 35 point mark in fantasy yet again. The guard continues to log big minutes but outside of this recent stretch, Dort isn't worth rostering in points leagues.

