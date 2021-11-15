ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Keeps impressive streak alive

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dort supplied 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 27...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
Reuters

Ja Morant-led Grizzlies pull out overtime victory over Timberwolves

Ja Morant scored 33 points, including the final seven of a pivotal fourth-quarter run, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, 125-118, Monday. Minnesota opened up a 16-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, building off a 38-23 third quarter. The Timberwolves extended the advantage...
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA players react to Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother drove him from Antioch, Illinois, across state lines to Kenosha, Wisc., with his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle, prior to a night of Black Lives Matter protests and civil unrest in Kenosha in the wake of a white police officer shooting and killing Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. There, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men — Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 — plus injured a third. Rittenhouse was put on trial for homicide with a total of five charges in the shootings; the defense argued the shootings were in self-defense. It was a case that touched on race and gun rights issues that have divided the nation.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luguentz Dort
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant compares Grizzlies star Ja Morant to five highlight-reel legends

Ja Morant is beginning to take off as a truly stellar point guard in his third season. He’s averaging 25.9 points per game on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent on threes, in addition to 7.3 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals, for the Memphis Grizzlies. The young star’s vastly improved scoring skills and already-elite playmaking have caught the eye of the league’s elite talent.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg#Thunder
ClutchPoints

Nets coach Steve Nash reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash expressed his disappoint over the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. On Friday, news came out that Rittenhouse was acquitted of charges related to the deadly Kenosha shootings he was involved in. The incident left two people dead and badly injured another during protests against racial injustice in 2020. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges he faced.
NBA
The Spun

New Orleans Pelicans Player Reportedly Receives 25-Game Suspension

The NBA has suspended a New Orleans Pelicans players for 25 games for violating the league’s Anti-Drug program. Pelicans guard DiDi Louzada will miss the next 25 games. He recently tested positive for Drostanolone and Tesosterone. “DiDi Louzada of the New Orleans Pelicans has been suspended without pay for twenty-five...
NBA
Derrick

Dort's 27 points lead Thunder past reeling Pelicans, 108-100

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lu Dort scored 27 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 108-100 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Darius Bazley scored 14 points and Matt Muscala added 12, making all three 3-pointers he attempted.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers look to keep the streak alive with a win over the Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers (7-2) look to take on The Chicago Bulls (6-2) for the second time this year Saturday night, but this time the Sixers will be entering Bulls territory. After defeating the Detroit Pistons in Thursday’s matchup, the Sixers will look to keep their 5 game win streak alive by putting the hot Chicago Bulls in their place yet again.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
neworleanssun.com

Streaking Thunder meet slumping Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder are figuring out how to finish games. The Sacramento Kings are searching for answers on how to start. The teams meet in Oklahoma City on Friday, the Thunder on a three-game win streak and the Kings having lost three in a row. Oklahoma City is coming...
NBA
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames Lose In OT To Dallas 4-3, But Keep The Points Streak Alive

Calgary Flames 3 - Dallas Stars 4 (OT) 1st Period: DAL 14:09- Gurianov PPG (Heiskanen/Suter) 2nd Period: CGY 15:14- Lucic (Zadorov/Gudbranson), CGY 18:41- Tkachuk PPG (Lindholm/Andersson), DAL 19:54- Comeau (Raffl/Heiskanen) 3rd Period: DAL 1:34- Seguin (Radulov/Heiskanen), CGY 16:03- Zadorov (Kylington/Markstrom) Overtime: DAL 2:59- Benn (Pavelski/Klingberg) The Flames point streak is...
NHL
Salisbury Post

College football previews: Deacs look to keep win streak alive at UNC

Wake Forest has its highest AP Top 25 ranking, the best start in program history and is in the race to reach the College Football Playoff. Getting there requires the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons to keep winning through a demanding November — starting with Saturday’s unusual matchup against fellow instate Atlantic Coast Conference team North Carolina that won’t count in the league standings.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Luguentz Dort hits game winner to sink Kings

OKC Thunder Luguentz Dort scored 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3P. 2-3 FT) while notching five boards, two steals, and an assist during Friday's win over the Kings. What a game for Lu Dort and the Thunder. The veteran guard made a layup as time expired to sink the Kings on Friday. During the win, the guard racked up 22 points, five boards, and two steals on 50% shooting. This was the second game in a row where Dort scored over 20 points which lifted him over the 35 point mark in fantasy yet again. The guard continues to log big minutes but outside of this recent stretch, Dort isn't worth rostering in points leagues.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lu Dort Steals the Thunder's Fourth Consecutive Victory in Win Over Kings

On a Friday night in which the Oklahoma City Thunder debuted their City Edition uniforms, Lu Dort sealed what was their fourth consecutive win. With the Sacramento Kings holding for the final shot in a tie game, Dort stole the ball and took it the length of the court to score and put the Thunder up by two points with 1.7 seconds left.
NBA
kentuckytoday.com

Dort's late layup gives Thunder comeback win over Kings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort stole the ball from De’Aaron Fox, then drove and made a layup with 1.7 seconds left tp give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 105-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Sacramento's Buddy Hield, the former University of Oklahoma star, missed a 3-pointer...
NBA
Yardbarker

Thunder's Lu Dort Exhibiting Surge in Recent Games

Thunder guard Luguentz Dort sidestepped twice, extended his hand and poked the ball away from Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox. One court-racing slam later, Oklahoma City had a 105-103 win over the Kings. Dort, who finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds, two steals and a block, is beginning to heat up. "He's...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy