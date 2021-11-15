ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

America is about to find where its once-a-decade heart is

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcEaY_0cxBnCz800
1 of 2

America is about to find out where its heart is.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday is announcing where the new population center of the U.S. is located, an event that take places every 10 years after the once-a-decade census shows where people are living. The center of the U.S. population distribution has been located in Missouri since 1980, and chances are that won’t change.

Somewhere in Wright County in the Missouri Ozarks is the likeliest candidate, according to calculations by urban planner Alex Zakrewsky, who accurately predicted the current titleholder a decade ago. The county seat is Hartville, Missouri.

Since the first U.S. census was taken in 1790, and Chestertown, Maryland was declared the center of the young nation, the country’s heart has been calculated after each census, shifting southwestward through Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri as more people moved to Sun Belt states and immigrated from the southern border.

If Zakrewsky’s theory proves true, the center will have moved only 12.8 miles southwest of Plato, a tiny village in the Missouri Ozarks which was designated the heart of the U.S. a decade ago following the 2010 census.

Such a lackadaisical journey to the neighboring county would reflect a slowdown in the movement of the nation’s center from 2010 to 2020 compared to other decades, said Zakrewsky, who is principal planner for Middlesex County, N.J.

It may turn out to be the slowest or second slowest advance, vying with the 13-mile shift between 1910 and 1920 when European immigration to northeastern cities counterbalanced the westward and southern expansion. By comparison, between 1850 and 1860, the great migration west moved the center 103 miles, from West Virginia to Ohio.

“An aging population, ongoing economic difficulties, and the impact of the pandemic have worked to reduce the means and reason for Americans to move,” Zakrewsky said.

To calculate the center of the U.S., the Census Bureau figures out which spot would be “the balance point” if the 50 states were an imaginary, flat surface with weights of identical size placed on it so that each weight represented the location of one person.

Plato, located south of Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, had a population of 82 people last year, about a quarter fewer residents than a decade ago when then-Census Bureau director Robert Groves paid the village a visit to help celebrate its status.

But don’t expect to find T-shirts or coffee mugs celebrating that designation in any local stores, or any regrets as Plato loses this claim to fame. Most folks in Texas County, which is home to Plato, have no idea they’re at the center of the U.S., said Scott Long, the presiding commissioner of Texas County, where beef cattle outnumber people.

“I don’t think it has changed the day to day lives of the people of this county, but I don’t want to say that in way that means we don’t care,” Long said. “It’s one of those things most people don’t even know.”

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Top City Americans Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of extraordinary mobility — and the top city Americans are moving to is Sarasota, Florida.  The high costs of living and real estate prices in major coastal cities such as New York and San Francisco are part of the reason Americans have been moving. Low mortgage rates have also […]
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Plato
Person
Robert Groves
247wallst.com

This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
POLITICS
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Safest Small Town in America

There’s something simply comforting about a small town. Whenever traveling through Michigan, I see a ton of charming small towns that, at times, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting, which is always a treat. Small towns always feel safe, too. The crew at SafeWise.com has put together a list of...
MICHIGAN STATE
KTLO

What some firearm owners think could solve gun violence in America

(NEW YORK) — This report is a part of “Rethinking Gun Violence,” an ABC News series examining the level of gun violence in the U.S. — and what can be done about it. Paul Kemp, a founding board member and the president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership, has been a gun owner for most of his life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Where people in Oregon are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#European#Americans#The Census Bureau
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest County in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Voice

These States Have Highest COVID Rates To Start November

The Northeast seems to be trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID cases to start out November.New data from the CDC shows the states with the highest COVID cases reported in the last 7 days.The 12 states with the highest number of new cases in the last week (per 100,000) are New Hamp…
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in New Mexico

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Fortune

The major killer that America is ignoring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Speeding in the U.S. has become a deadly social norm. It’s “the enemy…It’s the other pandemic,” says Pam Shadel Fischer, senior director of external engagement for the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). And while speed-related fatalities are not an America-only issue, the traffic fatality rate in the U.S. is 50% higher than in Canada, Australia, Japan, and Western European countries, where, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, traffic fatality rates have been falling.
TRAFFIC
99.9 KEKB

Four Colorado Cities Ranked as ‘Best Small Towns in America’

The number of people moving to Colorado over the past several years has increased exponentially, but with everything that the Centennial State has to offer, you can't blame out-of-staters for wanting to live here. There are obvious draws for people wanting to move to the bigger Colorado cities such as...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

How did Florida end up with one of the best COVID-19 case and death rates in the US despite Gov Ron DeSantis refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates?

Just two months ago, Florida was experiencing the worst COVID-19 surge in the United States. The Sunshine State had the highest seven-day average of cases per day as well as the highest hospitalization rate in the country. Despite these grim metrics, Governor Ron DeSantis did not issue new lockdowns, closures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

655K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy