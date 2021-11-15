ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Animal Care and Control seeking potential foster families for pets during the Thanksgiving period

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13r9ku_0cxBmlie00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for help from families who are able to foster a dog or cat during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

RACC said “no one should spend Thanksgiving alone” — even pets.

The foundation said the potential foster families must be in the area and not traveling during a period from Nov. 21 to Dec. 3.

RACC will provide the supplies and long as “you provide the love.”

If you are interested in helping, RACC asks you to send an email to Christie.Peters@Richmondgov.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Pets & Animals
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Foster Families#Dog#Richmond Animal Care#Christie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy