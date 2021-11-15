ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Notice Becomes Netflix's 'Biggest' Movie Premiere: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot React

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson is still wrapping his head around Red Notice's huge debut on Netflix. Though Netflix doesn't publicly release official viewership numbers, the streaming platform announced the new action film had the "biggest opening day" of any of its movies after it debuted Nov. 5. "Still processing this historic...

people.com

