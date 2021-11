The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider takes an already rare car and makes it even more desirable. Or does it?. The British car manufacturer originally intended on building just 150 examples of the Valkyrie, selling it exclusively as a Coupe. It didn’t take long for those 150 units to be sold. However, a few months ago, Aston Martin unexpectedly took off the covers to the Valkyrie Spider. We suspect this rubbed a few Valkyrie Coupe customers the wrong way as their cars are no longer as rare as they once were but as a piece of design, the Valkyrie Spider is quite something.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO