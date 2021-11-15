Smashed mailboxes under investigation in central Pa.

A Dickinson Township man was arrested Friday morning after a six-hour stand-off with police that was triggered, officers said, by an attempt to collect a bail debt. Police said Daniel Joseph Richardson III, 37, of the 100 block of East Yellow Breeches Road, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. after members from a Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team used a form of tear gas to drive Richardson out of the home, which is several miles south of Carlisle.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO