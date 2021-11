Lin-Manuel Miranda is not throwing his shots, and in 2021, the creator of "Hamilton" has been getting a whole lot of them. After his earlier work "In the Heights" became a critically admired (if little seen) movie, Miranda has made his directing debut with "Tick, Tick ... Boom!," a loving adaptation of "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson's coming-of-stage story, and written eight original songs for "Encanto," a Disney animated film featuring a predominantly Latinx cast. That follows another animated movie, Netflix's "Vivo," which he produced in addition to writing the music.

