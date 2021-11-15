National Recycling Day: How the pandemic has affected sustainability efforts

America Recycles Day is Monday, November 15. To ensure recycling is sustainable, the City of Melbourne aims to help Melbourne residents recycle correctly through the City of Melbourne ECO Division’s Curb Contamination Program and other educational outreach programs. Engaging the community on the importance of closing the recycling loop by buying products that are recyclable, such as aluminum, paper, glass and hard plastics such as laundry detergent bottles, is also key to creating a sustainable future. We need to rethink our waste and see it as a resource that can be turned into new products. Keeping these materials in circulation for as long as possible benefits the environment by reducing the extraction of virgin materials for new products, as well as the water and energy it takes to make them. It also reduces the amount of space needed in a landfill.

