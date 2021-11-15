ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Crystal River Grouper Skunk 11/13 and 11/14

By diverdan jacksonville fl Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 4 days ago

Tried my first grouper trip and came up with the skunk! Conditions were a little tough for my lack of knowledge and 14' whaler LOL. Saturday morning ran out in the fog and got rained on for about an hour. Cleared up nice though and looked around some shallow 6-8' spots...

forums.floridasportsman.com

floridasportsman.com

Willing to Move

With the number of deer being seen it leads me to believe that too much time has been spent in my favorite location. The location is good for me but most deer that are seen are on camera are at night but that could change since its getting closer to rut but not yet.
floridasportsman.com

Fishing, Not Catching

Wahoo trolled from Pacific Reef to past the Elbow with no bites. Hit a few Yelloweye #'s down there but nobody home. Trolled for grouper on the reef from south of Carysfort to north of the Whistle Buoy with only a cuda. Came home. Heard one boat that found a floating tote and got 10 mahi off it but I don't know the depth. Got a report of 7 mahi on the reef while fishing yellowtail, and a sail.
floridasportsman.com

CR Grouper 11/10/21 Crazy...

Man , heck of a day trolling . Started with a late start thanks to me and a senior am/pm argument with my alarm clock. Was a 50/50 chance.. I don't do well with those odds.. Left JTS's house (John) and got to FIT beach ramp about 8..AM. Dropped the lines in maybe 9 and started trolling with the two rods we brought. Water temp was 63 with a hard out going tide.
floridasportsman.com

Saturday - 11-13 nearshore bottom fishing

Fished Saturday out of Mayport in about 60 feet of water. I'm mostly an inshore guy but like to try to put some fish in the fryer when I can. Unfortunately, just far too many snapper around to make it interesting. Ended up with 50+ red snapper, anywhere from little bitty guys on the sabiki rig to 20 pounders on live grunts. Also had 15+ sea bass and about 5 gag grouper. Couple of the gags were close to keeper size and 2 sea bass were keeper size.
floridasportsman.com

Early November Mangrove Snapper and Gag Grouper Fishing

Early November Mangrove Snapper and Gag Grouper Fishing. As winter approaches even in Florida the weather is not always picture perfect resulting in fishing trip cancellations. But our time will come!. The good news is before and after front fishing can be fantastic. Check out this typical 'after-front' November, 2017...
floridasportsman.com

little tunny and spanish mackerel at the skyway

Is anyone catching any spanish mackerel or little tunny at the skyway? I am finding tons of bait around the skyway bridge but no spanish and no little tunny. I went out again today and no luck, just lots of bait.
floridasportsman.com

Black drum

Gogittum,use fresh jumping around and if dead then I sprinkle. with kosher salt.The latter sometimes is better because fish. seem to detect that salt taste and also the shrimp becomes. 10kman said:. Gogittum,use fresh jumping around and if dead then I sprinkle. with kosher salt.The latter sometimes is better because...
floridasportsman.com

Fishing report, Everglades backcountry (Chokoloskee) 17 Nov

We did three days last week out of Chokoloskee and found a variety of fish along the outer coastline and back into the interior of the Ten Thousand islands area. I'll keep this report brief and let the photos do most of the talking... This was the scene that first morning, headed towards the nearest pass from the island...
floridasportsman.com

More Tracks

Same area as the big Buck the other day, but whole 'nuther critter(s). I'd guess Possums....maybe mama and kids. I've been watching this Tortoise hole for some time - there's several around here - and it gets sporadic activity. Lately, tho', it's been almost daily. This today is new and the busiest I've seen it. Drag marks are likely from its' shell but what are those 2 sets of 4 rounded impressions down in the entrance ??
floridasportsman.com

Are these panther tracks?

Cats don't leave toenail marks in tracks. Likely a coyote or dog. What part of the state are you in? SW has the bulk of cats in Florida while some parts are not very likely. As far as the size goes...a business card is 3.5" long, so if it was as you say over 4" long then certainly not a coyote me thinks.
floridasportsman.com

Yankee Capt Pulley Ridge light trip report

Another great trip on the YC. 1st day was a little slow but had a steady pick of some nice Muttons. Buddy landed a few nice Red groupers, as did others, but all were released. Capt made numerous moves to put us on fish and the 2nd day we hit the sweet spot with large showings of Muttons on all moves. Slow pitchers caught some nice Scamps and there were a few black fin tuna in the mix as well, though not as much as in previous trips. Sharks took their fair Share of Muttons and groupers but Capt moved us to other spots with fewer sharks. Trollers caught 3 nice Wahoo between moves. Finally, met some new folks and hopefully will see on future trips. In closing, thanks to Capt Greg and crew for a great trip.
floridasportsman.com

Bear walks into convenience store. She better be glad

That’s the bear wasn’t a coyote! Coyote would have been all over that dying rabbit scream of hers. Hell, I’m surprised the bear didn’t check out the racket as well. Notice the tag in its ear. Once a penalty. problem bear always a problem bear. November 18 edited November 18...
floridasportsman.com

Anybody hunting purple swamphens Saturday?

Don’t worry guys if these guys do it, they know how to hide them really well in their decoy bags and vehicles. It would take a dog to find them. Not so fast there sport. You sound and look reasonably suspicious. Under what statue are you detaining me under? Saludos.
floridasportsman.com

Sassa 11/13/21

Fished the King of the Bay T on sat and tho I couldn't come up with the Redfish I needed the snook bite was off the charts. An overslot 35" was the biggest i boated and had to be lipped out the mangroves by hand, but this 30" caught on 15lb flouro was the fight of the day. He came home for dinner.
floridasportsman.com

FPI 11/13

We had a good day. We were out the inlet around 6:45. We found dolphin. Most were around 250' North of the FPI about 20 miles from the inlet. We found a weed line, most of it was the grass stuff but it held dolphin and BFT. We brought in 8 dolphin a few 10 lbs. We also lost a bunch. Had a nice BFT fought him for 20+ minutes and lost him at the boat. I missed the gaff shot and he went nuts. Needless to say there was a lot of bad words said...all by me. I was pissed. No excuse I was just an A$$ and missed him. See still mad. Right after that we got a triple dolphin and got all three....
floridasportsman.com

Boca Grande off the beaches

Spent Thursday morning checking out some stone crab traps to see if we could find any decent triple tail. We worked from boca grande north to venice and saw a ton of them on the crab trap, but only one that made the 18" cut ( borderline) so we threw it back to get a little bigger for next time. Chucked live shrimp at them and plenty of takers. heres a pic of a small one... figured we didnt need multiple pics of small fish so took one and quick release on the rest...
floridasportsman.com

Sand Dune Climb

Living in Palm Springs the 2nd time, from 1996 until 2006, I made the trip up the Las Vegas shortcut thru Yucca Valley and 29 Palms several times. Lots of exploring to do, lots of Old West history, ghost towns....all kinds of stuff. This story is of my 2nd trip to Kelso Dunes - deliberate and focused this time. 1st time was a curiosity stop.....WTH is that all about ?? Fun, but the camera repair shop chewed me out good. You'll see why.
PALM SPRINGS, FL

