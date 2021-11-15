Crystal River Grouper Skunk 11/13 and 11/14

We had a good day. We were out the inlet around 6:45. We found dolphin. Most were around 250' North of the FPI about 20 miles from the inlet. We found a weed line, most of it was the grass stuff but it held dolphin and BFT. We brought in 8 dolphin a few 10 lbs. We also lost a bunch. Had a nice BFT fought him for 20+ minutes and lost him at the boat. I missed the gaff shot and he went nuts. Needless to say there was a lot of bad words said...all by me. I was pissed. No excuse I was just an A$$ and missed him. See still mad. Right after that we got a triple dolphin and got all three....

