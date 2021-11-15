ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie Center, IA

"Why I Coach" with Guthrie Center's Bob Bolton

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Guthrie Center) Bob Bolton was the head coach football and boys track at Guthrie Center before giving up those duties in 2014.

Bolton decided to follow the advice of a high school teacher and is glad he did. “I was sitting in World History class the spring of my senior year and I really didn’t know what I was going to do, I just knew I was going to go play football somewhere.” Bolton says his teacher came up and told him he was really good at history and should go to college for teaching and coaching. “It has worked out great.”

The Sioux City East grad learned as a player from an Iowa coaching icon Walt Fiegel. “Oh my goodness. He was a former Marine and he took over the program when I became a junior. Before that we had Terry Stevens who was a phenomenal coach as well and took several teams to the playoffs. Coach Fiegl told you how it was. He had this really high pitched voice, but you listened to what he said. He was quite demanding, but he also loved you too. He was a great communicator and a great PR guy for football. He did a great job of promoting not only the athletes there, but also the program and making you feel really good about being part of that program.” Today the Iowa Football Coaches Association gives out the Walt Fiegel “Coaching with Character” Award to a coach who embodies high character, integrity, concern for kids, and service to the profession.

Bolton had looks from UNI, Morningside, and Northwestern College, but chose to attend Dana with an opportunity to play right away. He began his coaching career in Stanton, NE and learned a lot. “If you were a good athlete or think you really know everything, you don’t. There are so many different factors. You always think about just the X’s and O’s, but there’s so much more than X’s and O’s. You have to make sure kids are out for different things, kids are in the weight room, and #1 they are doing their academics. You’re constantly talking to teachers about that.”

Another thing he had to adjust to is the unpredictability of coaching. He came to Guthrie Center in 1995. Things got off to a great start with the Tigers as they won the state football title in 1996. “Phenomenal talent. We were a Class A school and I think we had one of the biggest lines for A, 1A, and 2A that year. I mean our starting line probably averaged around 240-250 pounds and they were athletes, they could move. Then we had two all-state running backs and an all-state quarterback and the state 400 meter champion at wide receiver. There is no doubt we had a lot of talent, but the one thing I remember about them is they were so good at watching film. We would go over in practice and tell them what to expect and before we could get it out of our mouth they would tell us what they saw on the film. That year was a remarkable year and it was such a fun year.”

Bolton was initially hired as head baseball coach and assistant in basketball. He volunteered on the football staff in his first year before taking on a bigger role, which eventually included head coaching duties in his last few years on staff.

