The Fishers Lady Tigers opened up their season against Center Grove on Saturday morning. The Tigers started off hot opening up a 7-0 lead. The Trojans then used a run of their own to take a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The game was back and forth right up until the end. The Fishers Tigers were down one but forced a turnover late in the game and then Hailey Smith was fouled with .2 seconds remaining. Smith calmly sunk both free throws for the win. The Tigers were lead by Karina Scott with 13 and 5 rebounds, Olivia Smith 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals and Haily Smith had 7 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals. The Tigers will face Ben Davis at 7:30pm.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO