ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Nine-year-old boy becomes tenth person to die following Astroworld crowd surge tragedy

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpAzF_0cxBk0Ic00

A nine-year-old boy has died from the injuries he sustained during the crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Ezra Blount is the youngest victim of the tragedy in Houston, Texas, that claimed 10 lives and saw hundreds of others injured.

The young fan had been attending the event on November 5 with his father, Treston Blount.

Describing what happened on a GoFundMe page that he set up to support his son’s medical expenses, Mr Blount told how Ezra had been sat on his shoulders when the deadly stampede took place.

Mr Blount was knocked unconscious and unable to find his son when he came around.

A frantic search ensued until the boy was eventually found with severe injuries in hospital.

The lad suffered severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver and was placed in a medically induced coma after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death”, his family said in a lawsuit filed against Scott and the event’s organiser, Live Nation.

The Blount family is seeking at least $1m (£744,600) in damages.

Paying tribute on social media, the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, said he was “saddened” to learn of Ezra’s passing.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What the papers say – November 20

Migrants, mandatory Covid vaccinations and murderer Colin Pitchfork returning to prison are splashed across the front pages as the weekend begins. News that Home Secretary Priti Patel wants a Greece-style crackdown on migrants leads The Daily Telegraph, with the paper reporting those coming to the UK from across the Channel will be held in purpose-built centres and forced to obey strict rules or lose their right to asylum.
WORLD
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wmleader.com

Astroworld Festival Tragedy: 9-Year-Old Boy On Life Support Passes Away From Injuries Sustained In Crowd Rush

Another victim of the Astroworld Festival crowd surge tragedy has succumbed to their injuries — and in this case, the boy who died is the youngest of the fatalities. Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy who was on life support for more than a week after being trampled at Travis Scott‘s Houston music festival earlier this month, has died. His family first delivered the news on Sunday to ABC 13.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
Person
Travis Scott
Pitchfork

9-Year-Old Boy Injured at Astroworld Dies, Family Says

A nine-year-old boy who was injured in a crowd crush at Astroworld on November 6 has died, his family tells ABC13. Ezra Blount had been in a coma on life support after being trampled in a crowd crush during Travis Scott’s headlining set. He is now the 10th victim to lose their life at the Houston festival; eight deaths were reported the night of the event, with a ninth victim succumbing to their injuries on November 11.
ACCIDENTS
Ok Magazine

Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Shuts Down Speculation That Daughter Hannah's Death Is Being Investigated As A Homicide

Deanna Daughtry is setting the record straight regarding her daughter’s sudden death. Deanna, the wife of singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry, recently lost her daughter Hannah Price after the 25-year-old was found dead in her Tennessee home last week. The circumstances surrounding the tragic death have not yet been revealed, although speculation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Old Boy#The Boy#Accident#Live Nation
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy