Nine-year-old boy becomes tenth person to die following Astroworld crowd surge tragedy

A nine-year-old boy has died from the injuries he sustained during the crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Ezra Blount is the youngest victim of the tragedy in Houston, Texas, that claimed 10 lives and saw hundreds of others injured.

The young fan had been attending the event on November 5 with his father, Treston Blount.

Describing what happened on a GoFundMe page that he set up to support his son’s medical expenses, Mr Blount told how Ezra had been sat on his shoulders when the deadly stampede took place.

Mr Blount was knocked unconscious and unable to find his son when he came around.

A frantic search ensued until the boy was eventually found with severe injuries in hospital.

The lad suffered severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver and was placed in a medically induced coma after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death”, his family said in a lawsuit filed against Scott and the event’s organiser, Live Nation.

The Blount family is seeking at least $1m (£744,600) in damages.

Paying tribute on social media, the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, said he was “saddened” to learn of Ezra’s passing.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra.”