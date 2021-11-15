ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What on Earth Did Pete Carroll Throw on the Field Instead of His Challenge Flag?: TRAINA THOUGHTS

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

No, the Seahawks coach did not use a flip phone to challenge a play.

1. The scene: Seahawks at Packers, Sunday, late second half with Green Bay up 3–0.

Seattle defensive end Darrell Taylor appears to recover a fumble, but the refs say he didn’t. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wants to challenge the play, but he can’t find that stupid red flag. So Carroll starts emptying his pockets and throws some sort of device on the field.

Twitter then did what Twitter does best: Throw out wild speculation about what item came out of Carroll’s pocket. I include myself in this group because while most people thought it was a phone, I thought it was a wireless Apple mouse.

And I wasn’t the only one.

But it was the phone guessers who were the most vocal.

It turns out, however, that the object Carroll removed from his pocket and threw on the ground to challenge a play was an electric hand warmer .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IP9TI_0cxBjraj00

Something tells me that OCOOPA, the company that makes the hand warmer, is going to experience a nice increase in sales today thanks to Carroll.

2. An electric hand warmer wasn't the only object that flew across Lambeau Field yesterday. Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap was hit with a 15-yard penalty for throwing a shoe.

3. The highlight of Cam Newton's return was not his "I'M BAAAAACK" message after scoring a rushing touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers blowout win against the Cardinals (in which he also threw a touchdown pass).

It was this quote after the game.

4. Chargers running back Larry Rountree had the best touchdown celebration of the day Sunday.

5. The over/under on last night's Chiefs-Raiders game was 51.5. With the score 41–14 late in the game and all drams gone, recent SI Media Podcast guest Al Michaels dropped this tremendous line.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is WWE superstar Becky Lynch, who talks about her real-life heat with her Survivor Series opponent, Charlotte Flair. Lynch also discussed her return to wrestling after having a baby, balancing work and motherhood, the positive and negative reaction she got during her SummerSlam return and much more.

Following Lynch, The Ringer 's Kevin Clark joins the podcast to talk about a wide variety of NFL topics including Aaron Rodgers, the taunting rule, the ManningCast, Bill Belichick's genius, the Chiefs' struggles and much more.

The show closes with the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment featuring WFAN and SNY's Sal Licata. You can get the full story behind my recent Instagram joke gone wrong, the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm , avoiding spoilers and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Stitcher .

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today would've been the 69th birthday of Randy "Macho Man" Savage. It's the perfect time to remember an all-time old-school WWF moment.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple , Spotify or Stitcher . You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram .

NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: “Enormous accomplishment” for Russell Wilson to make it back so quickly

For the first time in his NFL career, Russell Wilson has been sidelined due to injury with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson had played through knee and ankle injuries in 2016 along with numerous bumps and bruises over the course of his 10 years with Seattle. However, nothing had kept him from playing until sustaining a “mallet finger” injury in his right middle finger last month. Wilson has missed three starts after having surgery to correct the issue. However, it appears as though Wilson will only miss three weeks as he returned to the practice field Monday for the Seahawks.
NFL
chatsports.com

Pete Carroll Says Referees Played 'Huge Part' in Seahawks' Loss to Packers

Pete Carroll thought the officiating had an outsized impact in the Seattle Seahawks' 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Seahawks head coach said on 710 ESPN Seattle (via Brady Henderson of ESPN) the referees played "a huge part of the game yesterday":. "So in an effort...
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Week 10 Q&A: What will Russell Wilson do in his return to the field?

The Seattle Seahawks have had a rough go of it so far in 2021. Two overtime losses and a few weeks without Russell Wilson have sent them to a 3-5 start, and they’re arguably just now heading into the tougher portion of their schedule. That’s not to say the Seahawks...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll explains ‘gripes’ about calls vs Packers

A lot went wrong for the Seahawks in their 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Star quarterback Russell Wilson was off his game in his first appearance since suffering a finger injury in Week 5, and the offense in general failed to regularly move the ball down the field in what became Seattle’s first shutout loss since Week 2 of 2011.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Pete Carroll Show: Seahawks, Wilson ‘missed an opportunity’ vs Packers

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the Seahawks as they entered a Week 10 clash with the Green bay Packers. Yes, the Seahawks entered Week 10 at 3-5, but they also were coming off a bye week and, more importantly, were getting star quarterback Russell Wilson back for the first time since Week 5 as he was playing for the first time since he underwent surgery on his right middle finger.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
