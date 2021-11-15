What on Earth Did Pete Carroll Throw on the Field Instead of His Challenge Flag?: TRAINA THOUGHTS

No, the Seahawks coach did not use a flip phone to challenge a play.

1. The scene: Seahawks at Packers, Sunday, late second half with Green Bay up 3–0.

Seattle defensive end Darrell Taylor appears to recover a fumble, but the refs say he didn’t. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wants to challenge the play, but he can’t find that stupid red flag. So Carroll starts emptying his pockets and throws some sort of device on the field.

Twitter then did what Twitter does best: Throw out wild speculation about what item came out of Carroll’s pocket. I include myself in this group because while most people thought it was a phone, I thought it was a wireless Apple mouse.

And I wasn’t the only one.

But it was the phone guessers who were the most vocal.

It turns out, however, that the object Carroll removed from his pocket and threw on the ground to challenge a play was an electric hand warmer .

Something tells me that OCOOPA, the company that makes the hand warmer, is going to experience a nice increase in sales today thanks to Carroll.

2. An electric hand warmer wasn't the only object that flew across Lambeau Field yesterday. Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap was hit with a 15-yard penalty for throwing a shoe.

3. The highlight of Cam Newton's return was not his "I'M BAAAAACK" message after scoring a rushing touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers blowout win against the Cardinals (in which he also threw a touchdown pass).

It was this quote after the game.

4. Chargers running back Larry Rountree had the best touchdown celebration of the day Sunday.

5. The over/under on last night's Chiefs-Raiders game was 51.5. With the score 41–14 late in the game and all drams gone, recent SI Media Podcast guest Al Michaels dropped this tremendous line.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today would've been the 69th birthday of Randy "Macho Man" Savage. It's the perfect time to remember an all-time old-school WWF moment.

