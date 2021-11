We know Oxygen OS won't be on board (at least not as we've known it), but what else might we see from these phones?. OnePlus may have skipped the OnePlus 9T in 2021, but it certainly won’t skip its 2022 flagship series. Unless the company changes its formula, we fully expect these phones to land as the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro sometime in the first or second quarter.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO