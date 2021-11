Dean Smith revealed he believed he would have ended Aston Villa’s slump with more time.The 50-year-old was sacked as boss on Sunday after three years in charge with Villa 16th in the Premier League.He took Villa back to the top flight in 2019 and helped them beat the drop on the final day in 2020. They finished 11th last season but sold skipper Jack Grealish to Manchester City for £100million.Smith signed Emi Buendia, for a record deal worth £38m, while also buying Leon Bailey and Danny Ings to replace Grealish in the summer.But Villa fired the former Walsall and Brentford...

