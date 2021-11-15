ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sunrise Birthdays – Monday, Nov. 15

By KTVZ News Team
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the Sunrise Birthdays for Monday, Nov. 15,...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
dewittobserver.com

George Dexter marked first birthday Nov. 13

George Kolbe Dexter, son of Nicholas and Valerie Dexter, of Lost Nation, celebrated his first birthday Nov. 13. George has brothers Thomas, 6; Lucas, 4; and Patrick, 3. Grandparents are John and Jennifer Anderson, of DeWitt; and Craig and Sheryl Dexter, Lost Nation. Great-grandparent is Delores Flathers, of DeWitt.
LIFESTYLE
Sheridan Press

Sunrise Fall Bazaar planned for Nov. 20

SHERIDAN — The Sunrise Fall Bazaar will take place Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 pm. at Sunrise Assembly of God Church. The event will feature homemade crafts, baked goods and a homemade turkey noodle soup lunch.
SHERIDAN, WY
News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
SHOPPING
michiganchronicle.com

Black Homeowner Threatened Over ‘Negro Santa’ Yard Decoration

The holiday tradition of sending letters to Santa was reversed for one Black homeowner who said he received a threatening note from Saint Nick. “Please remove your negro Santa yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro,” the note Little Rock, Arkansas homeowner Chris Kennedy received reads.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktvz
WATE

The best budget Christmas gifts for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s almost the holiday season — the time of year we try to overlook the state of the world and focus on celebrating the ones we love. No matter how much we want to spoil our […]
RELATIONSHIPS
thedepauw.com

TDP Post-It: Monday, Nov. 15

Submissions for the Tenzer Data Visualization Contest are due today at 5:00 p.m. Participants will use the Tableau Public platform to create an interactive format for a dataset. For more information, see campus labs. 2. Vision Board Party. Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority is hosting a vision board party at the...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KTVZ

Redmond Kiwanis set to launch annual See’s Candy sales

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kiwanis Club of Redmond will resume See’s Candy sales at three locations beginning immediately after Thanksgiving. The kick-off will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27 at the Redmond Chamber’s Holiday Village in Centennial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kiwanis volunteers will staff the kiosk again Dec. 4 and 11.
92.7 The Block

The Hip-Hop Wired 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

November is already here and that means it is time to start thinking about your friends, family and loved ones. But if you have a special male in your life that is deserving of your consideration it can be a bit tricky to decipher how to spend your hard-earned dollars this holiday season. For decades […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
abc27 News

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
SHOPPING
CBS Sacramento

‘Reminds Me Of Being A Kid’: Imaginarium 360 Lights Up The Night At Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) – A winter wonderland lighting the night sky is bringing thousands to Cal Expo. It’s called Imaginarium 360 Light Up The Night. The walking light tour showcases over 3 million LEDs from fields of lights, mountains, animals and even a laser show for families to explore. “It reminds me of being a kid and looking at Christmas lights with my grandma and I just love it. I want her to remember it and remember it like I did,” explained Karee Irby. It’s opening day of Imaginarium 360 at Cal Expo. It’s the first major light show since the pandemic, bringing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVZ

Online Only: The Source Weekly Annual Poetry Contest

This is a live program. Click here https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r_jdFmeCR_KvKcuihD3oag to register to receive the Zoom link. Co-produced by the Source Weekly, the Deschutes Public Library and the Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program at Oregon State University-Cascades. Winners of the annual poetry contest will have their works published in...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Giving Tree project a fundraiser for Grandma’s House

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Giving Tree Project, a fundraiser for Grandmas House of Central Oregon, will take place throughout the month of November. The Giving Tree Project will be hosted by the Hanai Foundation, located at 62430 Eagle Road in Bend. About The Giving Tree Project:. Our beautiful, fully...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy