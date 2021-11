Emergency and disaster management briefing for November 3, 2021: Four schools were threatened in California via social media; major companies warn against the potential December shutdown of a St. Louis-area natural gas pipeline; Tastykake cupcakes are recalled for potential foreign matter contamination; a reduction in volcanic tremors and larger-scale earthquakes was observed on La Palma; PG&E is being investigated for its role in the Dixie Fire; Rockford University was locked down Tuesday after the school received a threat of violence; Alaska was impacted by the atmospheric river with record precipitation and flooding; and as winter weather fast approaches, residents need to ensure they are prepared to protect their homes, themselves, and their families in the event of extended power outages or other adverse events.

