Notable Cable One Insider Trades $1.2M In Company Stock

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Julia M Laulis, CEO at Cable One (NYSE:CABO), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Julia M Laulis exercised options to purchase 500 Cable One...

