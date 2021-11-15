ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire Destroys Building on Main Street in Saint-Leonard, N.B.

By Mark Shaw
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A major fire in downtown Saint-Léonard, N.B. Sunday afternoon destroyed an unoccupied two-and-a-half-story building. The Saint-Léonard Fire Department responded to the call at 12:09 p.m. at a building on Main Street (Rue Principal) that historically housed Madawaska Weavers. Fire crews from...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley News

Fire destroys Claremont mobile home

CLAREMONT — A fire Wednesday evening destroyed a home in the Pleasant Valley Estates mobile home park, according to a news release from the Claremont Fire Department. The fire at 4 Madison Place was called in at 7:22 p.m., and firefighters who arrived at 7:30 p.m. found that the fire had “consumed the front half of the home,” the release said.
CLAREMONT, NH
nny360.com

Fire-gutted East Orvis Street building in Massena demolished on Monday

MASSENA — After years of legal wrangling, an East Orvis Street building that was gutted in a 2016 fire came down on Monday. Fire struck the building at 104 East Orvis St. in November 2016, leaving the structure uninhabitable. The Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Louisville Volunteer Fire Department were...
MASSENA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
willmarradio.com

Fire destroys house in southwest Willmar

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Fire Department yesterday battled their second major fire of the week, and this time they also had stiff winds going against them. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 4:25 p.m. they were called to a house fire in the 700 Block of 24th Avenue Southwest. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the windows of the house. Fortunately, all the occupants had successfully escaped ahead of time. Hanson says the fire was pushed through the house quickly because of the brisk winds. Kandiyohi and Spicer Fire Departments were called to assist with man power. Fire crews remained on scene until approximately 7:30pm, and the house and its contents are a total loss. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Willmar Fire Marshal. The Willmar Fire Department was assisted by CentraCare EMS- Willmar, Kandiyohi, Spicer and the Willmar Police Department.
WILLMAR, MN
stardem.com

Fire destroys Pizza Empire in Henderson

HENDERSON — An early morning fire destroyed a popular local restaurant last Thursday. Firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. Nov. 11 to Pizza Empire at 24,700 Goldsboro Road for reports of a structure fire. The business was closed at the time of the fire, which was reported by a homeowner, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Both smoke and fire alarms were present and activated, the report said.
HENDERSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Apartment Buildings#Accident#The University Of Moncton#Edmundston
Courier-Express

Home destroyed by fire in Sandy Township

DuBOIS — An early Wednesday morning fire destroyed a Sandy Township home on South Main Street, according to fire Chief Rob Burgeson. Firefighters were dispatched by Clearfield County 911 at 3:34 a.m. to 1116 S. Main St. for a reported structure fire in which flames could be seen going through the second floor, said Burgeson.
KFVS12

Kennett housing authority building destroyed by fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Flames could be seen coming out of a building in Kennett on Wednesday afternoon, November 10. Fire Marshal Dennis Hanlett said the call came in around 5:20 p.m. “We arrived on the scene to find the rear of the building with heavy fire showing,” Hanlett said....
KENNETT, MO
WausauPilot

Rhinelander auto salvage destroyed by fire

A massive fire was reported Wednesday at a Rhinelander auto salvage, with multiple fire departments called to the scene. A call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Leaf Auto Salvage, 4197 River Rd., initially reported that a large building used as a wood shed was on fire. Firefighters from Pine Lake, Pelican and Stella responded to the first call, according to Pine Lake Fire and Rescue.
RHINELANDER, WI
whvoradio.com

Todd County Home Destroyed In Fire

A home on Lewis Jones Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Honey Grove firefighters say when they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames and had already collapsed. The owner was able to get out of the home uninjured. Firefighters say the cause of...
TODD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
raynetoday.com

House destroyed in overnight fire Wednesday

A home was destroyed following an overnight fire Wednesday night in Acadia Parish. Firefighters with the Mire Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call at a home in the 8500 block of Grand Prairie Highway. The roadway was closed as fire officials worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
southernillinoisnow.com

Combine destroyed by fire in rural Odin

A combine was destroyed by fire in a field off 1731 Boone Street Road in rural Odin early Saturday night. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the owner Michael Tolka was combining the field when he heard a pop. When he got off the combine he saw the entire rear of the vehicle on fire.
SALEM, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Fire destroys Murrayville house

A kitchen fire Thursday left a Murrayville house with significant water and smoke damage. Murrayville Fire Department Chief John Sonneborn said an electrical problem appears to be the cause of the fire that started about 1 p.m. Thursday at 202 West Alley B. Murrayville, Woodson and South Jacksonville firefighters battled...
MURRAYVILLE, IL
krtnradio.com

Early Morning Fire Destroys House

It was an early Sunday morning November 7 for Raton Fire and Emergency Services and Colfax County District 8 Rapid Response fire fighters as they responded to a house fire at 6:06 a.m. at 220 N 4th Street. The residence was occupied by one individual who made it out of...
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
foxwilmington.com

Fire destroys home in Brunswick community

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A family home was destroyed by fire in the Seabrooke community in Winnabow, Brunswick County during the early hours of Monday morning. According to the Winnabow Fire Department, they responded to a call that came in at around 4:30 a.m. about a fire in the 600 block of Chester Way NE in the Seabrooke community.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Daily Voice

Vehicles Destroyed In Englewood Cliffs Fire

Two vehicles were destroyed in a weekend Englewood Cliffs garage fire that spread to the home, responders said.Flames spread from the attached garage after the two-alarm fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m. at the more-than-5,136-square foot Barbara Lane home off Roberts Road near Route 9W.It was d…
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Garage destroyed by fire in Blair

A garage was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon in Blair. Blair police and Blair, Kennard and Fort Calhoun fire and rescue personnel responded to the blaze near 21st and Washington streets around 3:15 p.m. Firefighters reported smoke and flames as they approached. The fire spread from the garage to a...
BLAIR, NE
FOX 61

East Haddam house destroyed by fire

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — An East Haddam home was destroyed Friday morning after a large fire broke out. The report of the fire came in around 2:30 a.m., according to officials, and when the first crews arrived, they saw the home completely engulfed in flames. The home was a two-story, two-family residence.
EAST HADDAM, CT
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy