ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Abbott Achieves Highest Score In Its Industry For The Ninth Consecutive Year On The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 12, Abbott (ABT) - Get Abbott Laboratories Report achieved the highest score out of 84 companies in its industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, also called the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). This was the ninth consecutive year that Abbott has secured the top score in the Health Care Equipment & Supplies sector, and the 17 th consecutive year that Abbott has been included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and North America Index. The DJSI measures the performance of companies using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria and is considered one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate sustainability.

Abbott's continued strong performance on the DJSI reflects the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability in health. Abbott's 2030 Sustainability Plan focuses on innovating for greater access to life-changing technologies and breaking down barriers to health equity to reach more people in more places than ever before.

"The emphasis of our 2030 Sustainability Plan is on the priority where we can make the greatest impact and do the most good for the most people: in focusing our future innovation on creating products that are affordable and accessible to more people than ever before," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Using our primary expertise to help the world achieve greater total health at lower total cost is the most meaningful way we can contribute to the long-term sustainability of our society and our planet."

Abbott scored 83 (out of 100) in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, achieving the highest industry score in nine of 25 total criteria, including strategy to improve access to drugs or products, health outcome contribution, social reporting, human capital development, information security/cybersecurity & systems availability, marketing practices, materiality, environmental reporting, and occupational health and safety.

Abbott recently released its 2020 Sustainability Report Summary, which shares its high-level global performance in key areas, including innovating for access and affordability, building the workforce of tomorrow, protecting the environment, responsibly applying data to advance care, building a more resilient supply chain, and delivering product quality and safety. For detailed information about our materiality process, policies, management approach, performance and targets for all our environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, see our full Global Sustainability Report.

For more information on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, please see the S&P Global website and the DJSI news release.

To learn more about Abbott's approach to sustainability and its 2030 Sustainability Plan, please visit www.abbott.com/sustainability.

About Abbott:Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-achieves-highest-score-in-its-industry-for-the-ninth-consecutive-year-on-the-dow-jones-sustainability-index-djsi-301424215.html

SOURCE Abbott

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

VMware Recognized for ESG Leadership with Invitation to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 2nd Consecutive Year

VMware, Inc. today announced the company has been invited to be a member of the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the world’s leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks, for the second consecutive year. Marketing Technology News: Dirt Geek Media Inc Announces the Launch of Overnet Billboard...
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

LANXESS again with leading positions in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/PNN): LANXESS once again convinces in terms of sustainability: The specialty chemicals company placed first in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe in the "Chemicals" category, scoring 87 out of 100 points. In the DJSI World, LANXESS came in second place. The Group achieved...
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Boston Properties Named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Boston Properties, Inc., has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for 2021. BXP was one of nine real estate companies that qualified and the only office REIT in the index, scoring in the 93rd percentile of companies assessed for inclusion. “Our ESG leadership is the result...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Djsi#Sustainability Plan
TheStreet

Seven Adecco Group Leaders Honored On Staffing Industry Analysts' 2021 Global Power 150 - Women In Staffing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, announced today that seven of the Group's female leaders were recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) on its annual Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list for 2021. In its seventh year, this annual list recognizes the essential contributions of women in critical leadership positions, showcasing their positive impacts on the industry as a whole.
BUSINESS
nowdecatur.com

Caterpillar named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

November 18, 2021 – Caterpillar Inc. has been named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), including the World and North America indices. This marks the 22nd time Caterpillar has been included in the DJSI. The annual DJSI process evaluates numerous corporate economic, environmental and social performance factors. Some...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Manulife Listed On 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Manulife Financial (MFC) has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America again this year. Manulife is one of only seven North American insurers admitted to this index, a distinction that underscores its continued commitment to a strong sustainability record. An Index of Sustainability Leaders. The Dow...
MARKETS
Elko Daily Free Press

Barrick on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, again

TORONTO – Barrick Gold Corp. announced the company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index’s World Index for the 14th consecutive year, ranking in the 95th percentile for mining and metals. The company reported that Barrick demonstrated industry-leading performance this year by scoring full marks (100th percentile) in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
casinobeats.com

Entain secures fourth consecutive DJSI membership

Entain has secured membership of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Europe for a fourth consecutive year following its annual review. Lauding the achievement as “further endorsing the group’s approach to ESG and sustainability,” Entain’s inclusion marks the only sports betting and gaming group within the DJSI – launched in 1999 – and has become the gold standard for corporate sustainability.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Keysight Named To Dow Jones Sustainability Index For Third Year In A Row

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company has been selected as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America. This is the third year in a row that Keysight has been included in the DJSI.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hindalco Is Once Again The World's Most Sustainable Aluminium Company In The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2021

Achieves overall score of 73% against the global industry average of 30%. The only aluminium company in the prestigious DJSI World Index 2021. MUMBAI, India, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship of Aditya Birla Group, has achieved the No.1 rank in the Aluminium Industry for its sustainability performance in the 2021 edition of the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) rankings.
ECONOMY
Electronic Engineering Times

ASE Leads Semiconductor Industry on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI achievement is a firm recognition of ASE's outstanding performance in sustainability in tandem with growth and innovation. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd has achieved the best overall performance on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) – Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group for the sixth consecutive year. The DJSI achievement is a firm recognition of ASE’s outstanding performance in sustainability in tandem with growth and innovation in a competitive global industry.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Delta Selected For DJSI "World Index" For The Eleventh Year In A Row With The Highest Scores In The Global Electronic Equipment Industry

TAIPEI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to aligning corporate operations with sustainability goals, Delta Electronics has been selected for the DJSI World for the eleventh consecutive year and the DJSI-Emerging Markets for the ninth consecutive year in the evaluation of the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), an indicator of global corporate competitiveness. This year, Delta achieved the highest scores in the global electronic equipment industry, hitting a record high. In addition to its extraordinary environmental performance, Delta also obtained a significant improvement in its social and governance performance, with its social performance recording the highest score in the industry. In the subcategory evaluation, four categories, namely "Innovation Management", "Environmental Reports", "Social Reports" and "Human Capital Development", attained full scores. Together with "Product Stewardship" and "Talent Attraction & Retention", Delta achieved the highest scores in the global electronic equipment industry in a total of six categories. The industry-leading scores reflect Delta's commitment to innovation and R&D, enhancement in resource utilization efficiency and product sustainability, as well as its continuous efforts in talent cultivation and social welfare participation, which take into account the three sustainability dimensions of environment, society, and corporate governance (ESG).
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cigna Named Corporate Sustainability Leader By Dow Jones For Fifth Consecutive Year

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation, a global health service company, has been named a global industry leader in corporate sustainability for the fifth consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), the most prestigious honor for corporate responsibility and sustainability performances. This honor includes inclusion on both the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America).
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Teck named industry leader on 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We recognize that sustainability is foundational to our success and being socially and environmentally responsible is core to...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Payers earn Dow Jones sustainability recognition

UnitedHealth Group and Cigna have received recognition by the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which evaluate companies' stock performances based on environmental and social criteria. UnitedHealth ranked second on the list of global constituents behind Microsoft, according to the payer, marking the 23rd time it has been represented on the...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

11 healthcare companies named in the Dow sustainability index

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index released its review results Nov. 12, with 11 major U.S healthcare companies included. The Dow Jones sustainability index is made up of global leaders in sustainability, identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The CSA is a vigorous questionnaire that compares companies across industries and then provides them with a ranking and score.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy