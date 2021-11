Stephen Weise, Insider at Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Stephen Weise exercised options to purchase 4,000 Freshpet shares at a price of $9.05 per share for a total of $36,200 on November 16. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $129.13 to raise a total of $516,520 from the stock sale.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO