ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CEO Of Anaplan Sold $2.7M In Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frank Calderoni, CEO at Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), made a large insider sell on November 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan at prices ranging from $60.39 to $62.16. The...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cognex 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.13% on an annualized basis. Buying $100.00 In CGNX: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 15.87 shares of Cognex at the time with $100.00. This investment in CGNX would have produced an average annual return of 18.62%. Currently, Cognex has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Corvel Insider Sold Over $460K In Company Stock

Gordon Clemons, Insider at Corvel (NASDAQ:CRVL), made a large insider sell on November 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Clemons sold 2,370 shares of Corvel at prices ranging from $193.50 to $195.05. The total transaction amounted to $460,709.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Ford Planning To Sell Its Rivian Stake? Jim Cramer Weighs In

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is the latest electric vehicle company to make its public debut. Following the highly anticipated IPO, investors piled into Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), which owns a 12% stake in Rivian, and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), which owns a 20% stake. On Friday morning, however,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Hedge Funds#Anaplan Sold#Sec
Benzinga

CEO Of Polaris Trades $4.8M In Company Stock

Michael Speetzen, CEO at Polaris (NYSE:PII), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael Speetzen exercised options to purchase 24,500 Polaris shares at a price of $70.18 per share for a total of $1,719,410 on November 16. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $125.00 to raise a total of $3,062,500 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares rose 3.2% to $59.40 in after-hours trading. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

COO Of Casella Waste Systems Makes $2.7M Sale

Edwin D Johnson, COO at Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), made a large insider sell on November 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Johnson sold 30,685 shares of Casella Waste Systems at prices ranging from $88.18 to $89.56. The total transaction amounted to $2,723,831.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

JMP Securities Sees Huge Upside In DoubleVerify Thanks To Facebook

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated an Outperform rating and $41 price target on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV), implying a 28% upside. Facebook, rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), suggested plans to work with third parties for brand safety on its News Feed in what could be an ~$200 million opportunity for DoubleVerify, Boone notes.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Is Buying Tesla Stock Following Pullback

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been trending higher over the last month as momentum traders pile into the name. Although the stock is still up more than 20% over a one-month period, it has pulled back about 10% from recent highs. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan decided to buy Tesla shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock rose 15.69% to $7.15 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 561.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million. Aspira Womens Health...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: UWM Holdings Corp

In this momentum-driven market, news can make you or break you. With respect to UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC), a change of heart by the company has whipsawed shareholders something fierce over the past few days. The treacherous price instigated by the companies actions makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shows Heavy Options Volume On News Of Higher Fulfillment Fees

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it will be raising its Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) fees, starting Jan. 18, 2022, which analysis suggests could raise $3.1 billion in incremental revenue. While the gains on the stock Friday have been muted (+0.22%) as of this writing, it's not an issue of trading...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CF Industries Holdings Stock In The Last 15 Years

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.21% on an annualized basis. Buying $100.00 In CF: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 21.88 shares of CF Industries Holdings at the time with $100.00. This investment in CF would have produced an average annual return of 19.7%. Currently, CF Industries Holdings has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares increased by 2.86% to $24.75 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares moved upwards by 2.41% to $37.3. Dave & Buster's Enter's trading volume hit 87.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy