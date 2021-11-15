ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Test Smoke Alarms Now Before Cold Weather

During the annual Fire Prevention Week (October 3-9), the American Red Cross New Jersey Region urged people to test their smoke alarms before the threat of home fires increases with cold weather. The Red Cross responds to 27% more home fires in November-March than in warmer months. According to...

wjol.com

State Fire Officials Remind Residents To Check Their Smoke Alarms This Weekend

Daylight Savings Time ends this weekend. Illinois State Fire Marshal spokesman JC Fultz says this will be a great time to check your smoke alarms. He adds that the reminder applies to both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Fultz also mentioned that it’s also good to check the expiration date on smoke alarms since they are generally good for ten years.
ILLINOIS STATE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Now's the time to check smoke alarms, emergency kits

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management reminds the public to build emergency kits as daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 7. If you already have an emergency kit, this weekend is also a great time to make sure all the supplies are up to date and add items as needed.
KPLC TV

Remember to fall back, test smoke alarm batteries this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. Be sure to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. Many people use this opportunity to replace their home’s smoke alarm batteries. The National Fire Protection Association provides the following...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
shorelineareanews.com

Change your clocks and check your smoke alarms this weekend

In my house there are battery powered clocks in several rooms, a travel clock, and a couple of alarm clocks. In the kitchen, the microwave, coffee pot, and stove all require personal attention. Then there's the car... So let's talk about smoke alarms now. Or rather let's hear from the...
accesswdun.com

Change smoke alarm batteries as Daylight Saving Time ends

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, and the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King urges Georgians to change their smoke detector batteries when they set their clocks back and hour Sunday. "We're already taking care of moving our clocks backwards and forwards, but this is also a reminder...
POLITICS
cw39.com

TX Gulf Coast Red Cross urging residents to test smoke alarms this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – As daylight saving approaches, the Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross is reminding people to test out their smoke alarms. They say home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, claiming seven lives every day. That’s why Red Cross TXGC says Sunday, November 7 is the perfect time to test alarms and to replace batteries.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WDTN

Reminder: Check smoke alarms this weekend, American Red Cross says

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross is reminding people to check their smoke alarms when they turn back the clocks this weekend. According to a release by the American Red Cross, home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, but working smoke alarms cut your risk of dying in half. The American Red […]
DAYTON, OH
CBS Chicago

Red Cross, Hispanic Caucus Institute Install Smoke Alarms In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several Red Cross volunteers spent their morning installing smoke alarms in homes in the Little Village neighborhood. Five teams went door to door, partnering with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute. The Red Cross says having a smoke detector is such a small thing, but it can have a big impact on your safety, and they have a simple message for you: please make sure your home has one. “It saves lives, there are over eight people a day in the United States who die in home fires,” said Carlo Heathcote, with the Red Cross. “It’s such a preventable thing that we can do. It’s probably the best insurance that you can ever buy. You can buy a smoke alarm at your local hardware store for less than two or three coffees.” The Red Cross also says that when you change your clocks back Saturday night, it’s a great time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. If you don’t have a detector, you can contact the Red Cross for help.
POLITICS
siouxlandproud.com

Sioux City Fire Rescue encourages people to check smoke alarms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With daylight saving day approaching, officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue hope Siouxlanders check more than just their clocks. Officials urge people to change the batteries in their smoke alarms at least once a year. Scott Kovarna is the lieutenant deputy fire marshal for Sioux City Fire Rescue. He says smoke alarms protect you when you’re most vulnerable.
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Suburban Times

Homeless Cold Weather Drive

Town of Steilacoom announcement. The local homeless population is growing and can use your help! Please donate at the Steilacoom Community Center or Cherrydale Primary School (Before and After Care Gym Door Entrance) by Friday Dec. 17, 2021. See what items are needed in the informational link here.
STEILACOOM, WA
MedicalXpress

It's time to replace your smoke alarm batteries

(HealthDay)—Setting your clocks back an hour this Sunday also means it's time to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says. Working alarms are especially important because people are spending more time at home due to the pandemic, which...
bigrapidsnews.com

How to install a smoke alarm in your home

Smoke alarms are a necessary (and in most places legally required) fixture in your home. According to the National Fire Protection Association, they must be installed inside every bedroom in a house, as well as outside every sleeping area and on each floor. If you rent, most state laws mandate that your landlord provide working smoke alarms. If you're the building or home owner, you're responsible for the installation.
SHOPPING
WJON

My Smoke Alarm Died and It Was Pretty Depressing TBH

When I got home from work on Thursday my smoke alarm was beeping. No problem, I thought, I will just change its batteries and go about my day. Then I changed the batteries and it kept chirping. After a little bit of internet research, I found out that the alarm...
MINNESOTA STATE
tuscaloosacountyema.org

Cold Weather Safety

Temperatures have dropped in Alabama this week, and Tuscaloosa County has been under some colder weather for several days. Cold like this comes every winter and affects millions of people across the United States each year, but it isn't as common in Tuscaloosa, so you may not know what to do.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Bangor Daily News

How to compost in cold weather

This story was originally published in October 2020. Composting is a great way to return minerals from waste back into the earth. However, composting is a hot process that requires the activity of microorganisms in order to create the byproduct that is useful in gardens. When it gets cold, especially the kind of cold we get up here in Maine, it is more difficult to compost — but not impossible, if you follow a few simple steps.
ENVIRONMENT

