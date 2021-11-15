Test Smoke Alarms Now Before Cold Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several Red Cross volunteers spent their morning installing smoke alarms in homes in the Little Village neighborhood. Five teams went door to door, partnering with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute. The Red Cross says having a smoke detector is such a small thing, but it can have a big impact on your safety, and they have a simple message for you: please make sure your home has one. “It saves lives, there are over eight people a day in the United States who die in home fires,” said Carlo Heathcote, with the Red Cross. “It’s such a preventable thing that we can do. It’s probably the best insurance that you can ever buy. You can buy a smoke alarm at your local hardware store for less than two or three coffees.” The Red Cross also says that when you change your clocks back Saturday night, it’s a great time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. If you don’t have a detector, you can contact the Red Cross for help.

